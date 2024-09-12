Scala Data Centers Wins Sustainable Finance Award
Scala Data Centers, a trailblazer in sustainable digital infrastructure, has redefined industry standards by integrating environmental responsibility into its financial strategy.
The company's innovative approach to financing, exemplified by its groundbreaking green debenture issuances, has positioned it as a leader in both fiscal responsibility and environmental stewardship within the data centre sector.
Ana Luiza Rodrigues, Sustainability Manager at Scala Data Centers said: “It’s an honour to represent Scala. We were finalists in five categories; this recognition highlights our commitment to sustainability and our leadership in the data centres industry. I want to thank all Scalas and partners! We remain committed!”
In December 2022, Scala launched Brazil's largest green debenture issuance for the data centre industry, securing an impressive US$400m.
Building on this success, the company issued a second green debenture in November 2023, raising an additional US$215m.
These funds have been instrumental in supporting Scala's ambitious plans to enhance its hyperscale data centres while adhering to stringent sustainability standards.
Scala's data centres are designed with exceptional energy efficiency, achieving a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) below 1.45, significantly outperforming the global industry average of 1.58.
The company's operations are powered entirely by certified renewable energy sources, ensuring zero Scope 2 emissions and supporting its achievement of carbon neutrality in all its operations.
By leveraging green debentures as a strategic financing tool, Scala has successfully integrated its financial activities with its long-term sustainability goals.
This approach not only ensures the continued growth and expansion of Scala's infrastructure but also contributes significantly to reducing the digital industry's carbon footprint.
The success of these financial initiatives reflects Scala's proactive approach in merging fiscal responsibility with environmental ethics, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the digital infrastructure industry.
As Scala Data Centers continues to set new benchmarks in sustainable finance, its innovative practices are poised to inspire industry-wide change, encouraging other companies to prioritise environmental responsibility in their financial planning and operations.
Steven Downes, Editor-in-Chief, Sustainability Magazine, said: “Scala Data Centers’ award is richly deserved – and demonstrates how critical a role sustainable finance can play in carbon reduction.”
The awards
Launched in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 debuted at Sustainability LIVE London on 10, September.
The comprehensive programme acknowledges companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking in a multitude of categories.
The awards celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG, and offer free entry for charities and NGOs.
“It was an honour to spotlight such a wide range of incredible companies at the inaugural Global Sustainability and ESG awards,” said Glen White, CEO of BizClik and Sustainability Magazine.
“At a time where it is crucial that companies are getting their sustainability strategy right, it is more important than ever to uplift and celebrate the frontrunners, the innovators and the pioneers who are developing innovative initiatives, projects and strategies that will have a positive impact on the planet for years to come.
“To host the awards during Sustainability LIVE London, where we’ve brought together thousands of the world’s brightest minds in sustainability, is an incredible moment for the sector to celebrate, we encourage many more companies to enter our Awards for 2025.
“Thanks to every company that entered - I say ‘just keep going on your journey’ and a big Congratulations to every company who was shortlisted, highly commended and of course to our 15 winners – we appreciate your input more than you know.”
The Sustainable Finance Award
The Sustainable Finance Award is designed to recognise the companies encouraging sustainable finance, integrating ESG, and reshaping the future of investments.
The shortlisted companies have demonstrated implementation of ESG principles into their own operations alongside using finance to influence corporate sustainability.
As well as the winner, Scala Data Centers, the shortlisted companies are:
- BTG Pactual
- Ethic
- Raiffeisen Bank International
- Galvanize Climate Solutions
These companies are at the forefront of sustainable finance, developing and using new models or methodologies to encourage sustainable investing and their actions are due to have long-lasting impact on their respective industries in the future.
Highly Commended: BTG Pactual & Ethic
The two companies recognised as highly commended for the Sustainable Finance Award are BTG Pactual and Ethic.
Both companies have made significant strides in integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into their operations and investment strategies.
BTG Pactual, a Latin American financial institution, has positioned itself as a climate change advocate in the region.
The firm has been instrumental in developing the blue bond market, coordinating the first such bond in Brazil for BRK Ambiental, raising US$364m.
This issuance marked a milestone as the first blue bond by a private issuer in Latin America and the first globally in the water supply and sanitation sector to access capital markets. BTG Pactual's efforts have contributed to nearly US$3bn in ESG bonds for the sanitation sector, with over US$2.1bn carrying a blue label.
Meanwhile, Ethic, a US-based asset management firm, has doubled its assets under management since early 2023, surpassing US$5bn in Q1 2024.
The company's approach combines technology and sustainability, utilising a proprietary model that covers 19 different sustainability areas.
Ethic's strategies have led to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emission "ownership" in client portfolios, approximately 62% less than traditional benchmarks.
Both firms emphasise education and transparency.
BTG Pactual has been actively engaging companies and sectors to direct investments towards projects with positive social and environmental impact.
Ethic has invested in a virtual production studio to create educational content for advisors and investors, recognising the need for continuous learning in the evolving field of sustainable investing.
