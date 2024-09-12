Scala Data Centers Wins Sustainable Finance Award

Scala Data Centers, a trailblazer in sustainable digital infrastructure, has redefined industry standards by integrating environmental responsibility into its financial strategy.

The company's innovative approach to financing, exemplified by its groundbreaking green debenture issuances, has positioned it as a leader in both fiscal responsibility and environmental stewardship within the data centre sector.

Ana Luiza Rodrigues, Sustainability Manager at Scala Data Centers said: “It’s an honour to represent Scala. We were finalists in five categories; this recognition highlights our commitment to sustainability and our leadership in the data centres industry. I want to thank all Scalas and partners! We remain committed!”

In December 2022, Scala launched Brazil's largest green debenture issuance for the data centre industry, securing an impressive US$400m.

Building on this success, the company issued a second green debenture in November 2023, raising an additional US$215m.