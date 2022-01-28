How social enterprise procurement can help with ESG progress

Doubts around social enterprises have disappeared, leaving instead a clear path to sustainable ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) procurement goals in an era of huge change for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

Social impact activities are typically measured by their social value instead of the underlying business value within. Income inequality, diversity, and the environment are how companies usually measure the success of their social initiatives. This hinders the management's decision to effectively weigh CSR initiatives against other business needs.

The private sector is facing huge change driven by the climate change crisis and Covid-19, and there is now an added urgency to setting ambitious ESG goals. Learning from World Economic Forum's COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs, social procurement strategies might bring more beneficial outcomes in achieving ESG goals when paired with strategic CSR initiatives.

The alliance, made up of 85 foundations, corporations, and intermediaries including SAP, Unilever, and IKEA, has dismissed doubts about the operations of social enterprises, their ability to scale and fulfil large orders, and their specialised sectors, forming a new and thundering endorsement from major global business.