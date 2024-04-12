SAVE THE DATE: Sustainability LIVE London 2024 Global Summit
First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Two days, one unmissable event
Through engaging presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities, Sustainability LIVE offers a rich learning experience accessible not only in person but from anywhere in the world virtually.
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.
Workshops, panels and more
During the event, those attending will not only be able to hear from C-suite executives delivering inspirational keynotes, they will also have the opportunity to take part in meaningful discussions as part of eight panels and four workshops.
Themes for 2024 at Sustainability LIVE London:
- Sustainability strategies
- The future of ESG
- Net zero and planet
- Diversity and inclusion
- Supply chain sustainability
- Green and renewable energy
- Women in sustainability
- Technology and AI in sustainability.
Launching… The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, launching at the end of Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE London, will acknowledge companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking.
Celebrating the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG, submissions are now open – closing on 6 May 2024. Winners of the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards serve as role models and inspire positive change towards a more sustainable future.
More to come in 2024
Alongside Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit and The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, Sustainability LIVE will be hosting two more event in the year:
To read the event review of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, click here.
To watch on-demand Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero and Sustainability LIVE Singapore, click here.
