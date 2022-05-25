Sustainable EV brand Polestar invests in fast-charging tech

The Chief Executive Officer at Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath emphasises that the company is supporting critical developments for the wider automotive sector.

“Polestar can help shape the development of new battery technology for the automotive industry and provide invaluable insights from the perspective of a brand focused on performance and sustainability,” says Ingenlath.

Ensuring a sustainable EV lifestyle

For many individuals looking to make the switch to battery-electric vehicles, there is a lot of concern around the range of new vehicles and the infrastructure available to them. As the deal is finalised with StoreDot, Polestar will begin the application of its battery technology to proof-of-concept (POC) vehicles. There are also further options for customisation, including faster charging capabilities and more circular design attributes.



“Charging and range anxiety are common concerns holding owners of combustion engine cars back from making the switch to EVs,” says Ingenlath.

