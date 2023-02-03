Video
TCS drives e-mobility through future-ready ecosystems

By Tom Swallow
February 03, 2023
Laksh Parthasarathy, Global Business Head for Smart Mobility Group at Tata Consultancy Services, brings firms and consumers into the mobility ecosystem

Electric vehicles (EVs) are increasingly integrated into digital ecosystems and technology is now the primary change factor and differentiator between businesses. “But, the slew of new EVs in the market and the increased adoption of EVs, especially within the context of CASE—and more so with connected and driver assistance and increased autonomy—is forcing a reshaping of conventional industry boundaries.”

These are the words of Laksh Parthasarathy, Global Business Head for Smart Mobility Group at Tata Consultancy Services, and when he refers to ‘CASE’, he is talking about Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electrified solutions and how these services are being leveraged by EVs for sustainability, efficiency and innovation. 

Having seen the shift taking place around him, Parthasarathy explains that the switch of drivetrain from internal combustion to electric is the enabling factor to open up digital opportunities. 

Looking around at all of the EVs on the market today, digital technology enables advancements in safety—through artificial intelligence (AI), energy efficiency and integration with homes to manage electricity and the digitalisation of vehicle maintenance procedures.

Laksh ParthasarathyTata Consultancy Services
