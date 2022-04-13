Trivium Packaging sets the scene for sustainable recycling

Recycling is no longer seen as the sole practice in eliminating waste and alleviating more single-use plastics from landfills. For organisations to really make a sustainable difference, a circular economy is a way forward and businesses are now being built on the premise of zero waste.

Headquartered in Norfolk, UK, Trivium Packaging has taken on this mission as it produces aluminium products, such as cans, bottles and tins that are designed and manufactured with the intention of an infinite life cycle. Jenny Wassenaar, Chief Sustainability Officer at Trivium Packaging, joins us at Sustainability LIVE to talk about Trivium Packaging and how it is built on sustainability.

“Sustainability is an imperative these days. We cannot go beyond sustainability anymore, so make sure that it’s at the board level and in your discussions every day,” says Wassenaar.



