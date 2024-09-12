UKL wins Social Enterprise Award at Sustainability Awards

UKL Enterprise scooped up two awards at the Global Sustainability awards, in the categories of Sustainable Supply Chain of the Year and Enterprise of the Year.

Adam Balczer, Sales Manager from UKL, collected the awards on behalf of his team in Taiwan. He said: I’m speechless! It’s a memorable experience and I’m honoured that the judges decided our project was worth two awards. It doesn’t stop here. Never stop innovating.

When asked for his one piece of sustainability advice, he said: “Never stop trying!”

UKL, a Taiwanese company, has launched a project to transform agricultural waste into eco-friendly materials. The PALF (pineapple leaf fibre) initiative addresses multiple challenges faced by Taiwan's rural communities, including waste management, economic stability and environmental conservation.

UKL's approach involves collecting pineapple leaves, previously a financial burden for farmers and converting them into sustainable materials. This process provides additional income for farmers and creates job opportunities in rural areas, helping to stem the tide of urban migration.

The company's commitment to fair wages and performance-based bonuses supports the local economy and improves living standards in these communities.

By utilising agricultural waste that would otherwise be burned, UKL’s PALF project prevents substantial greenhouse gas emissions. Its innovative extraction process, which uses mechanical force rather than water or chemicals, produces 1kg of fibre with only 0.784kg CO2e emissions and 0.2 tonnes of water consumption. This efficiency has earned UKL certifications including ISO14064-1:2018, ISO 14067:2018 and B-Corp certification.