Will Google & BlackRock Deal Boost APAC Energy Transition?

Google aims to decarbonise its Taiwan-based operations and help the nation and APAC region speed up their clean energy transition after announcing a partnership with BlackRock.

At the heart of the partnership, a capital investment will be made in New Green Power (NGP), a Taiwanese solar developer and BlackRock portfolio company, to enable the buildout of its large-scale solar pipeline.

Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Head of Data Centre Energy, Google, said: “As we work to put even more clean electricity into Taiwan’s grid, we are announcing a new capital investment in Taiwan solar developer New Green Power through a unique Google partnership with BlackRock.

“This investment will support a 1GW pipeline of solar development in Taiwan.”

Amanda added: “What’s more, as part of our partnership, Google may offer a portion of this solar resource to our semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers in Taiwan as well as procure directly to supply our local data centre with new solar energy.”