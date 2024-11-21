What are Mercedes-Benz’s Six Sustainability Focus Areas?

As sustainability continues to become more integrated into standardised reporting, organisations must incorporate sustainability into their wider business strategy to mitigate climate change, unlock long-term resilience and competitiveness and align with changing consumer and stakeholder demands.

One such organisation that is becoming an exemplary model for crafting a sustainable-focused business strategy is Mercedes-Benz.

On 20 November 2024, the luxury car company announced its six sustainability focus areas at the 17th Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Dialogue in Stuttgart.

These six focus areas will form part of its business strategy and will steer the future of the company’s sustainability initiatives.

By incorporating environmental, social and governance areas (ESG), as well as an ecological focus, Mercedes-Benz aims to maintain its holistic approach to sustainability.

The focus areas were discussed by several representatives from academia, business, politics and civil society.