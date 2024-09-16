F1: Mercedes to Quadruple Aviation Emissions Reductions
Formula 1 is sometimes criticised for its globe-trotting events, flying cars and teams around the world each week.
Aviation is carbon-intense, accounting for around 2.5% of global CO2 emissions.
Because these GHGs are released directly into the upper atmosphere, they impact the environment more than if released on the ground.
Research estimates that aviation is responsible for 4% of global temperature rise.
The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team has announced it plans to significantly expand its investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel certificates (SAFc) to reduce its environmental impact.
Aviation accounts for a large percentage of the team’s carbon footprint, so reducing this can make a significant difference.
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, says: “A net reduction in our emissions sits at the heart of our operations and the ambitious sustainability targets we have set ourselves.
“We continue to invest in innovative solutions and technology that will enhance our performance, helping us go further faster.”
What are SAF certificates?
SAFc is an accounting instrument that allows the environmental benefits of SAF to be detached from the physical fuel.
They use a book and claim model that allows physical fuel to be delivered to the nearest airport, reducing the impact of transporting it, and allowing the SAFc buyer to claim the emissions reductions.
The team’s emissions from aviation will be tracked through the Clean Skies for Tomorrow’s SAF Certificate Emissions Accounting and Reporting Guidelines to ensure integrity.
Alice Ashpitel, Head of Sustainability at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, a speaker at Sustainability LIVE New York Climate Week says: “Our investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel is more than a strategy; we believe it can create a greener future.
"We see SAFc as a game-changer, a way for sports and businesses to make a lasting impact."
The team expects SAFc to reduce its aviation emissions by a total of 18,500 tCO2e across 2024 and 2025.
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team’s sustainability efforts
In 2022, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 was the first global sports team to announce a multi-year multi-million euro investment in SAF which it more than doubled a year later.
This allowed the team to reduce its business travel emissions by 65% in 2023.
For the first time in 2023 part of the SAFc secured for its team was produced and consumed in the UK market.
In 2023 the team continued to ensure that 100% of electricity used at its factory came from renewable sources, backed by Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origins (REGOs) certificates.
The team aims to use 100% biofuel for its European logistics in the 2024 F1 season using HVO100 biofuels.
HVO100 biofuels are made from 100% renewable raw materials such as vegetable oils, animal fats and oils that are waste products from the food industry.
Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Downstream says: "In addition to working on delivering sustainable fuel for the Formula One cars by 2026, we continue to progress in our efforts to reduce carbon footprint within other parts of the motorsport ecosystem, including travel and logistics.
"Though these segments of the industry may not be visible to the fans, they demand concerted efforts in reducing emissions.”
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******
- Woodland Group & Ball Corp: Sustainable Transport CommitmentSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: James Gowen, CSO at VerizonSustainability
- General Mills & Ahold Delhaize Partner for Scope 3 EmissionsSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: Salah Said, Head of Sustainability & ESG at KlarnaSustainability