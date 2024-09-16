F1: Mercedes to Quadruple Aviation Emissions Reductions

Formula 1 is sometimes criticised for its globe-trotting events, flying cars and teams around the world each week.

Aviation is carbon-intense, accounting for around 2.5% of global CO2 emissions.

Because these GHGs are released directly into the upper atmosphere, they impact the environment more than if released on the ground.

Research estimates that aviation is responsible for 4% of global temperature rise.

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team has announced it plans to significantly expand its investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel certificates (SAFc) to reduce its environmental impact.

Aviation accounts for a large percentage of the team’s carbon footprint, so reducing this can make a significant difference.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, says: “A net reduction in our emissions sits at the heart of our operations and the ambitious sustainability targets we have set ourselves.