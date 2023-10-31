Deloitte-Google partnership for cloud-driven sustainability

Google is a pioneer of the century, but many of its latest updates and innovations make a significant contribution to climate change through artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and geospatial technologies.

We saw the company’s geospatial solutions in practice at Sustainability LIVE London thanks to its Sustainability Lead Adam Elman.

With that said, the relationship the company formed with Deloitte brings the firm’s expertise into this realm of digitalisation and decarbonisation.

Spatial finance solution delivery climate investment

The spatial finance solution developed in partnership with Deloitte will help direct trillions of dollars worth of investment in sustainability globally. The use of geospatial technology allows financial institutions to assess the global stage to make the most suitable climate investment decisions.

Leveraging the internet of things (IoT) combined with AI, Google Earth, and geospatial datasets, insights are gained that showcase the environmental requirement based on geography. This is a more responsible method of assigning sustainable investments and will be driven by real information on commercial assets, customer portfolios, all the way to individual operational sites like mines, warehouses and factories.

Electrification and energy transformation

Electrification is the solution to a number of decarbonisation challenges. This is exacerbated by the increased investment in electric vehicles (EVs), but also the latest zero-emission energy technologies making their way into homes and commercial buildings. Witnessing some of the challenges with truly decarbonised energy technologies increases the demand for data and insight to analyse and adapt to adhere to all Scope emissions.

Utilities and businesses in the energy sector—and those endeavouring to make the zero-emission transition—will gain support through Deloitte and Google’s joint effort. End-to-end analysis is the key to electrifying fleets and managing a new type of technology in operation. Of course, a portion of the EV transition is in the hands of infrastructure as more digital solutions connect vehicles to the world around them.

Decarbonising data-driven technologies

All of the data available through Google’ cloud services will support some of the most impactful innovations in energy, infrastructure and transportation, but to truly understand the entirety of Scope 3, the data itself must be taken into account. Firms are coming to terms with the fact that data centres have a major impact on the net-zero status of industry activities.

The Deloitte-Google partnership combines both the carbon-neutrality of the technology giant with the carbon-free strategy of the consultancy. The two companies jointly influence the adoption of a green cloud and infrastructure, which they recognise is a key component of overall adherence to Scope 3.

A comment from Adam Elman at Sustainability LIVE London summarises these points well.

“We feel we have a responsibility to lead the change in two ways: by making information accessible and driving forward innovation so grounded in our mission. We are making information available through our platforms and our tools that billions of people access every day, helping them to make better choices that are positive for the planet,” says Elman.

“Through our deep legacy in research and breakthrough innovations in technology, such as AI, we're finding new ways to make that information available and even more powerful tools to help in the fight against climate change.”

