Google’s exploration of sustainable energy and digitisation

One of the leading digital companies is making waves in energy, electrification, disaster management, data-centre efficiency—you name it, Google has its hands full with multiple facets of innovation beyond the search engine that made its name in the technology sector.

While this may seem like a rather unorthodox way to look at the tech giant, attendees and online viewers at Sustainability LIVE London saw this first-hand as they experienced the keynote session held by its Head of Sustainability for EMEA Adam Elman.

Sustainable transformation is enabled by Google's three pillars

During the course of the presentation, Elman unveiled some of the great technical initiatives at Google and the digital products that will allow organisations across the globe to tap into its digital, data-driven capabilities.

“Google has been focused on this for a long time. We're actually in our third decade of climate action and we think about our work in three different buckets,” says Elman.

“Our first bucket is what we call empowering individuals. And people are turning to Google and searching for answers every day about how they can live more sustainably, and we really want to provide them the information and the context they need to make those more sustainable choices to help the planet.”

Furthering its support for the climate situation, Google leverages the power of business relationships to generate response from partners, governments and non-government organisations, and information is essential to this.

“We're helping them with our technology, giving them the information they need to help them with their decarbonisation, but also with transformational technology to enable that journey,’ Elman says.

The final point to cover in the presentation was that of its own operational sustainability and how Google decarbonised its own work to truly become a role model for the companies it works with.

“We know sustainability has to start at home, we have to get our own house in order, and we're really focused on how we can make sure our operations are sustainable. Building on our legacy of leadership in climate action and clean energy, we've set big ambitious goals and we're trying to drive transformational change towards that net zero future.

