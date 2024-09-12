Ndustrial wins AI in Sustainability Award

Congratulations to Ndustrial, the winners of this year’s AI in Sustainability Award. Jason Massey, CEO of the US-based industrial intelligence company was in attendance at the event. “I’m surprised, pleasantly surprised,” he said after collecting the prize.

Jason said he hopes the award will “bring awareness and show a pragmatic way of using AI in sustainability.”

And his one piece of sustainability advice? “Trust the data.” Spoken like a true believer in the power of computing.

Ndustrial, a pioneering force in industrial energy management, has leveraged artificial intelligence to drive sustainability across the industrial sector. The company's AI-powered platform integrates data from diverse industrial systems, providing real-time insights into energy intensity and enabling substantial reductions in carbon footprints.

A standout example of Ndustrial's impact is its collaboration with Lineage Logistics, the world's leading cold storage company. From 2014 to 2021, Lineage achieved a remarkable 32% reduction in energy and carbon intensity across hundreds of facilities using Ndustrial's platform. This reduction equates to removing 250,000 homes from the grid or eliminating 16,000 tanker trucks of petrol, resulting in US$32m in energy savings and avoiding 1.7 billion kWh of potential energy usage.