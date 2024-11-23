Top 250 Companies in Sustainability 2024: Microsoft - No.4
As our world continues to fight the accelerating impacts of climate change and transition to a green economy, Sustainability Magazine is proud to announce its Top 250 Companies in Sustainability.
These companies have displayed its consistent innovation to adapt to the urgent issues our planet faces and drive to craft a better tomorrow. By doing so, they all act as an exemplary model for others wanting to take their first steps in the movement to a sustainable future.
The 2024 Top 250 Companies in Sustainability highlights the most sustainable companies in the world at a time when this issue is both urgent and prominent. Sustainability Magazine strives to highlight and celebrate the success of the leading 250 companies, while we also celebrate the fantastic sustainability leaders who work tirelessly to drive change.
Microsoft
Just one year away from its 50th anniversary, Microsoft is a multinational technology giant best known for developing software, operating systems and productivity applications.
Committed to establishing itself as a leader in corporate sustainability, Microsoft has adopted a comprehensive approach to ESG issues.
Currently, Microsoft is investing its efforts into carbon neutrality, renewable energy, waterpositive commitments, biodiversity, sustainable software and sustainable supply chains.
The methodology
Using a scoring method (1-10, with a maximum total score of 40), the Top 250 Sustainability Companies evaluates the performance of each company in four core areas – net zero goals, ESG ratings, DE&I efforts and industry impact.
Those on this list show a strong commitment to achieving net zero emissions with clear and ambitious targets, have a high ESG rating as well as a comprehensive DE&I programme, and are leading industry transformation with innovative solutions, and setting benchmarks for sustainable and responsible practices.
The Top 250 Sustainability Companies highlights Sustainability Magazine’s dedication to transparency, accountability and excellence in sustainability. The supplement represents a diverse range of sectors within the industry.
Over the past decade, our quest to innovate across every part of our cloud infrastructure to deliver more sustainable cloud services has led to many changes across how we design, build and operate our data centres. As we continue this work, two of the biggest challenges we’re addressing are energy management and water intensity.
Congratulations to all those who have been recognised in our Top 250 Companies in Sustainability list. Every company truly deserves its place in recognition of the uplifting work they are doing to catalyse greater resilience, prosperity and innovation for the future of both people and planet. They have all secured their position as spirited pioneers in the sustainability industry.
To discover which other companies are featured in this year’s Top 250 Companies in Sustainability, click here.
Essential diary dates for 2025
Discover the essential diary dates for Sustainability Magazine and its sister publications – Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital.
To follow Sustainability LIVE on LinkedIn, click here.
To enter for the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, click here.
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Malta | 20 February
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March
- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Sustainability | 5-6 March
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Procurement LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE: London Climate Action Week | 25 June
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November
Explore the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be part of the conversation at our global conference series, Sustainability LIVE.
Discover all our upcoming events and secure your tickets today.
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
- Top 250 Companies in Sustainability 2024: Iberdrola - No.1Net Zero
- SAF: Helping Microsoft & DB Schenker Cut Supply Chain CarbonSupply Chain Sustainability
- Top 250 Companies in Sustainability 2024: Schneider ElectricRenewable Energy
- Microsoft: Sustainability Supports Business LongevityTech & AI