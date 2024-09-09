Can Microsoft AI Help to Mitigate Climate Change?

By now everyone is aware of the power of AI. What is somewhat unknown is its potential applications – the ways in which we can harness it to solve sprawling, complex problems.

It is quickly becoming apparent that AI could be a powerful tool in the fight against climate change. From enhancing biodiversity monitoring to optimising resource management, AI is revolutionising the global approach to sustainability, offering unprecedented capabilities to monitor, predict and mitigate environmental issues.

Amy Luers, Senior Global Director of Sustainability at Microsoft, says: "Ecosystems are facing unprecedented threats of loss and degradation globally.

“To prevent these changes, we need to measure and predict the implications, because we cannot manage what we do not measure and we cannot protect what we cannot predict."