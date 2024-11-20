Top 10: Ethical Labour Practices in Supply Chains

Throughout the supply chain, companies are working to create just, sustainable and responsible global networks.



From fair wages to community engagement, ethical labour practices represent a holistic approach to business that prioritises people and planet alongside profit.

Today's conscious consumers and stakeholders demand more than just quality products — they seek transparency, fairness and a commitment to human dignity throughout the entire production process.

Companies that embrace these ethical standards are finding themselves more competitive, more resilient and more attractive to both consumers and top talent.

The true value of a product extends far beyond its price tag — it encompasses the entire journey of its creation.

10. Community engagement

Company: Patagonia

CEO: Ryan Gellert

Director of Environmental Action: Beth Thoren