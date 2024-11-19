Who is New Starbucks CSO, ex-Mars Exec Marika McCauley Sine?

A fond farewell

Michael, who was in June chosen for Sustainability Magazine’s Lifetime of Achievement, wrote on LinkedIn to announce his retirement.

He said: “It is with a heart full of love and gratitude that I embark on my long-planned retirement.

Five years after becoming Starbucks’ first Chief Sustainability Officer, I will retire effective at the end of 2024.”

Michael, who also featured in Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 CSOs 2023, added: “I am deeply grateful to my devoted team, our partners around the world and the corporate, civil society and government colleagues who have built Starbucks into a force for sustainability and social justice.

“A very special thank you to all my friends and former colleagues at Levi Strauss & Co. and the many other companies and organisations who have so generously shared your wisdom, advice and support with me over the years.”

Michael signed off by saying: “I have had an unbelievably fortunate and privileged career and life. In my wildest dreams, I could not have imagined the incredible experiences I have had with so many of you.

“I will miss that. And I will miss you. I now go on to my next chapter.

“I would like to support the next generation of sustainability leaders. But before engaging in any future endeavours, I will take a six-month sabbatical devoted to spiritual, mental and physical well-being for myself and those I love.”

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand