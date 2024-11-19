Who is New Starbucks CSO, ex-Mars Exec Marika McCauley Sine?
One of the world’s most respected chief sustainability officers has announced his retirement from Starbucks.
Michael Kobori will retire at the end of 2024 after five years in the role, following a six-week transition period.
He hands over to Mars Inc executive Marika McCauley Sine, who has served as Global Vice President of Sustainability at Mars since April 2019.
Marika will be in charge of delivering Starbucks’ global sustainability, social impact and ESG goals, which include certifying 10,000 Greener Stores globally within the next 12 months and becoming ‘resource positive’ by 2030.
She will report to Executive Vice President of Global Coffee and Sustainability, Michelle Burns.
Big brand, big plans
Writing on LinkedIn, Marika spoke of building on the sustainability legacy of Starbucks.
She said: “It will be an honour to lead sustainability for such an impactful business and beloved brand, in collaboration with talented partners and community members around the world.
“I am inspired to help advance Starbucks’ legacy of doing business with humanity and fostering connection, opportunity, and joy through exceptional coffee.”
Marika added: “As I reflect on the 10 wonderful years I’ve spent at Mars, I feel deep gratitude for the varied experiences, extensive learning and close relationships with so many outstanding colleagues.
“I hope that the strong foundations we’ve laid together will enable even greater sustainability success in the years ahead, and will continue to help deliver on the powerful Mars purpose and principles. I will be cheering you all on from afar.”
From The Coca-Cola Company to Starbucks – via Mars
Marika’s LinkedIn profile says she is a “global sustainability leader with expertise driving business growth while delivering positive societal impact”.
She served as CSO of Mars Petcare, leading its sustainability strategy and governance worldwide, focusing on climate action, circular packaging and sustainable sourcing.
Marika joined Mars in 2015 after a decade at The Coca-Cola Company, where she worked across a range of sustainability roles.
She began her career with Oxfam America, addressing poverty in rural communities in Southeast Asia.
Marika holds a Master’s in Public Policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. She is from Hawaii and has lived in Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the UK and Vietnam.
A fond farewell
Michael, who was in June chosen for Sustainability Magazine’s Lifetime of Achievement, wrote on LinkedIn to announce his retirement.
He said: “It is with a heart full of love and gratitude that I embark on my long-planned retirement.
Five years after becoming Starbucks’ first Chief Sustainability Officer, I will retire effective at the end of 2024.”
Michael, who also featured in Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 CSOs 2023, added: “I am deeply grateful to my devoted team, our partners around the world and the corporate, civil society and government colleagues who have built Starbucks into a force for sustainability and social justice.
“A very special thank you to all my friends and former colleagues at Levi Strauss & Co. and the many other companies and organisations who have so generously shared your wisdom, advice and support with me over the years.”
Michael signed off by saying: “I have had an unbelievably fortunate and privileged career and life. In my wildest dreams, I could not have imagined the incredible experiences I have had with so many of you.
“I will miss that. And I will miss you. I now go on to my next chapter.
“I would like to support the next generation of sustainability leaders. But before engaging in any future endeavours, I will take a six-month sabbatical devoted to spiritual, mental and physical well-being for myself and those I love.”
