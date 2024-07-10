Top 10: Sustainability Events

Climate change affects us all. The World Health Organisation reports that 3.6 billion people already live in areas that are highly susceptible to climate change, and reducing emissions of greenhouse gases can improve the health of everyone.
Conferences and events focussed on sustainability provide a platform for industry leaders to build new solutions to care for our environment and, as a result, everyone living in it.
The United Nations says “from showcasing climate action to taking ambition to the next level, climate events provide space for knowledge exchange and discussions”.
Whilst travelling to a conference may not seem that sustainable, many of these events are held in a hybrid format, allowing you to attend from anywhere in the world.
We’ve ranked 10 of the most influential events exploring and impacting the world of sustainability as we work towards the 1.5 degree target of the Paris Agreement.
10. CleanTech Forum North America
CEO: Richard Youngman
Focus: Climate tech
Founded: 2011
Location: San Diego, California
Attendees: 700
Sunny San Diego is the host of CleanTech Forum North America, surrounded by nature preserves and diverse wildlife. The event aims to connect innovators with members of the investment community to fuel business growth and climate solutions.
“Cleantech is a cross-cutting innovation theme,” says CEO Richard Youngman. “It involves so many geographies, all the sciences, all technology readiness levels (TRLs) and company development stages”.
9. EarthX 2025
CEO: Rajan Singh
Focus: Environmental sustainability
Founded: 2010
Location: Dallas, Texas
Attendees: 177,000
Texas’ ‘oil boom’ of the early 1900s turned the US state into an economic powerhouse, with much of its infrastructure built on oil revenues. EarthX founder Trammell S. Crow wants this to change for the future.
EarthX started as a local effort to increase environmental awareness on Earth Day in Dallas, Texas. The event has come far, transforming into a conference for business leaders and governments with worldwide interests and initiatives.
CEO Rajan Singh says EarthX is “not just hosting a conference; we are fostering a global dialogue on sustainability”.
8. ACESD 2024
International Advisory Chair: Vincenzo Belgiorno
Focus: Environment and sustainable development
Founded: 2016
Location: Osaka, Japan
Held in Osaka, Japan, the 9th Asia Conference on Environment and Sustainable Development (ACESD) is one of the leading international conferences for presenting research advances in the field of environmental and sustainable development. It serves as a platform for researchers and professionals from different scientific disciplines to discuss environmental and sustainable development.
The conference is held as a hybrid event, welcoming attendees online and in-person for presentations on cutting-edge research. It provides an opportunity to network and gain inspiration for new developments to benefit the environment.
7. VERGE
CEO: Eric Faurot
Focus: Climate tech
Founded: 2011
Location: San Jose, California
Attendees: 6,000
The name VERGE comes from convergence, the idea of interconnection across four technology sectors: energy, information, buildings and vehicles. GreenBiz held its first VERGE conference 13 years ago, and last year it put on over 500 sessions.
The conference takes place in San Jose, California, sometimes known as the ‘Capital of Silicon Valley’. Its connection to major global tech companies makes the ideal location for a climate tech conference. Jennivine Kwan, Sustainability Strategist for Wells Fargo, says “VERGE takes the pulse of the market and I look forward to this event every year”.
6. Innovation Zero
CEO: Paul Dunne
Focus: Net zero
Founded: 2022
Location: London
Attendees: 10,000
London is more than 40% green space or open water, a dynamic contrast with the city’s skyscrapers. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has vowed to make the city carbon-neutral by 2030, making it an ideal location for Innovation Zero.
The conference aims to connect leaders across the industry to foster change.
Innovation Zero Chair, Sir Liam Fox MP says: “We need a sense of urgency on the issue, to continually stress the concept of sustainability and use technology to shape the world around us, not let the world shape us”.
5. ICSD
President: Jeffrey Sachs
Focus: Sustainable development
Founded: 2013
Location: Grand Dakar, Senegal
Attendees: 2,000
Held as a hybrid event, the International Conference on Sustainable Development (ICSD) aims to provide a forum for leaders across the industry to share practical solutions to achieve the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.
The first ICSD was a small meeting in Dakar, Senegal, but participants felt they needed a larger conference to bring more people into the dialogue. Sustainable Development Solutions Network President Jeffrey Sachs says the event will feature “engaging side events and thought-provoking speeches and conversations from leaders in the field of sustainable development”.
4. The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos
Executive Chairman: Klaus Schwab
Focus: Global issues
Founded: 1971
Location: Davos Klosters, Switzerland
Attendees: 2,800
The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting aims to convene global leaders to address global and regional challenges. The conference is held in Davos, an Alpine resort town with a long history of winter sports.
One of their highlighted challenges to address is stewarding a just and inclusive energy transition.
WEF President Børge Brende said “I’m proud that we will host discussions on a wide range of topics as we look to find solutions to the challenges that we all face.”
3. Climate Week NYC
CEO: Helen Clarkson
Focus: Climate change
Founded: 2009
Location: New York City
Attendees: 2,000
Climate Week NYC hosts over 600 events and activities across New York City and online. The city has the lowest per-capita greenhouse gas emissions in the USA, but is one of the country’s biggest sources of pollution due to their dense population. The city is vulnerable to the effects of global warming as a coastal location, so the impact of Climate Week is vital.
Climate Group Chairman Mike Rann says “I’m immensely proud of our work in mobilising governments and businesses around the world to take action, in key high emitting sectors such as energy, transport, industry, and the built environment”.
This year, the inaugural Climate Film Festival New York will take place in the opening weekend of Climate Week, giving audiences an opportunity to engage with our climate in a new way.
Also new for 2024 is Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC, a one-day ‘invitation-only’ summit offering unique networking and learning opportunities taking place on the 24th of September.
2. COP29
President: Mukhtar Babayev
Focus: Climate change
Founded: 1995
Location: Baku, Azerbaijan
Attendees: 70,000
The UN Climate Change Conference spans 11 days in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan. COP29 aims to bring together governments and representatives from across the world to make progress on the Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, and tackling climate change.
Baku is described as a city “founded upon oil”, so sustainable developments in the area are welcomed.
When elected as host country of COP29, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said "Being elected by unanimous decision as the host country for COP29 is really a big honour for us. We consider it as a sign of respect from the international community to Azerbaijan and what we are doing, in particular, in the area of green energy.”
1. Sustainability LIVE London
CEO: Glen White
Focus: Sustainability
Founded: 2022
Location: London
Attendees: 8,000 (2023)
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric. Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Attendees at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit will discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Sustainability LIVE has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Conference and Events Awards for Best New Conference/Event with over 600 attendees.
“The event has been described as the 'most granular sustainability event in the world' by many of its participants and that is because we showcase real people, managing large enterprises who implement these sustainability and ESG strategies globally on a daily basis - I do not believe there is another event even close to being at this level,” says Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik Media and Sustainability Magazine.
“We’re proud to be recognised in this shortlist, and proud that Sustainability LIVE is continuing to grow as we also launch the Global Sustainability Awards at the next Sustainability LIVE Global Summit in London on 10 and 11 September.”
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts.
