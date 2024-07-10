Top 10: Sustainability Events

Climate change affects us all. The World Health Organisation reports that 3.6 billion people already live in areas that are highly susceptible to climate change, and reducing emissions of greenhouse gases can improve the health of everyone.

Conferences and events focussed on sustainability provide a platform for industry leaders to build new solutions to care for our environment and, as a result, everyone living in it.

The United Nations says “from showcasing climate action to taking ambition to the next level, climate events provide space for knowledge exchange and discussions”.

Whilst travelling to a conference may not seem that sustainable, many of these events are held in a hybrid format, allowing you to attend from anywhere in the world.

We’ve ranked 10 of the most influential events exploring and impacting the world of sustainability as we work towards the 1.5 degree target of the Paris Agreement.

10. CleanTech Forum North America

CEO: Richard Youngman

Focus: Climate tech

Founded: 2011

Location: San Diego, California

Attendees: 700