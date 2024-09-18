Top 10: Sustainable Countries

Germany's Energiewende (energy transition) policy has driven renewable energy growth, with renewables now accounting for 46% of electricity production. The country aims to phase out coal power by 2038 and increase renewables to 65% by 2030. As of 2023, renewable sources account for 52% of Germany's gross electricity consumption, a substantial increase from just 3.4% in 1990,

Wind power and solar energy are the primary contributors to Germany's renewable energy mix. The country boasts over 82GW of installed photovoltaic capacity and 64GW of wind power capacity, making it a world leader in both technologies. In 2023, wind turbines alone produced more electricity than all lignite and hard coal plants combined for the first time.

Germany's commitment to sustainability extends beyond electricity generation. The country aims to have 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve a largely decarbonised power supply by 2035. To support this goal, investments in renewable energy jumped from €22.3bn (US$24.9bn) in 2022 to €36.6bn (US$40.7bn) in 2023.

The renewable energy sector has also become a significant employer in Germany, with around 370,000 people working in the industry as of 2010, more than double the number in 2004. This growth in green jobs demonstrates the economic benefits of the country's sustainability efforts.

Despite these achievements, Germany faces challenges in its energy transition. The country needs to expand and upgrade its transmission infrastructure to integrate larger amounts of variable renewable electricity effectively. Additionally, there is a need to extend sustainability efforts beyond the electricity sector to areas such as transport and heating.

