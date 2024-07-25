Can Toyota’s New Hydrogen Tech Decarbonise Road Freight?
More than 70% of European freight is transported by heavy-duty vehicles on land.
Almost all of Europe’s 6.5 million trucks are powered by diesel – alternative powertrains make up just 1% of the fleet.
Despite freight vehicles making up just 2% of automobiles in Europe, they are the second largest contributors to CO2 emissions in transport.
Toyota thinks the solution may lie in hydrogen fuel.
Hydrogen: The pros and cons
Hydrogen has the potential to fuel heavy-duty vehicles with net zero emissions, but it isn’t an easy transition as there isn’t much hydrogen infrastructure.
Commercial trucks demand large volumes of hydrogen, positioning them as key contributors in developing hydrogen infrastructures.
Toyota is piloting a new hydrogen fuel cell long-haul truck with zero tailpipe emissions in collaboration with Coca-Cola and Air Liquide.
Thiebault Paquet, Vice President for Research and Development at Toyota Motor Europe, says: “To help speed up the expansion of hydrogen technology implementation in our society, we are expanding the use of our Toyota Fuel Cell Module beyond passenger cars into trucks, buses, coaches, trains, boats, near-shore and short-sea vessels, stationary generators, and so on.
“It is a great pleasure to collaborate with like-minded partners and demonstrate our shared vision of sustainable mobility.
“The insights gained from these proof of concepts will serve as crucial milestones on our path toward achieving zero tailpipe carbon emissions in our logistics operations by 2040.”
Toyota, Coca-Cola and Air Liquide pilot hydrogen trucks
Toyota Motor Europe has provided a proof-of-concept hydrogen truck to demonstrate the efficiency of its hydrogen fuel cell technology and its viability in heavy duty transportation.
This testing is part of innovations in Coca-Cola’s supply operations as the company aims to decarbonise its logistics.
Hydrogen used for this project is from renewable origin supplied by Air Liquide.
The fuel cell used combines hydrogen and oxygen gas molecules to generate electricity.
The only byproduct from this reaction is water, so the truck has zero tailpipe emissions.
Hydrogen fuel cells allow for quick refuelling, making it a more convenient option than electricity.
Toyota’s sustainability goals
Toyota has been conducting environmental initiatives since the 1960s, with its most recent launched in 2015 as the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050.
This plan commits the company to achieve carbon neutrality globally by 2050 for all vehicles and operations.
On top of this, the Environmental Challenge includes improving water usage and developing and promoting end-of-life and recycling technologies.
The company also aims to “create a society in harmony with nature” through biodiversity conservation initiatives.
Yumi Otsuka, Chief Sustainability Officer at Toyota, says: “As we navigate the challenges of climate change, it is crucial that we come together across industries to find innovative solutions to accelerate the development and adoption of sustainable energy sources, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.”
The company’s sustainable solutions will be on the world stage in the coming weeks as Toyota delivers 500 Mirai hydrogen fuel cell cars and 2,650 electric passenger vehicles as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games fleet.
Coca-Cola’s sustainability initiatives
Coca-Cola aims to reduce its carbon emissions 25% by 2030 and act across four areas of focus:
- Climate action
- Water stewardship
- Products
- Sustainable packaging
Bea Perez, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer at The Coca-Cola Company, says: “Our sustainability goals and initiatives are focused on areas where we can make significant, measurable impact.
“Research shows that truly sustainable brands — those that make good on their promises to people and the planet — will seize the advantage from brands that have not invested sufficiently in sustainability.”
By 2025, 100% of Coca-Cola packaging will be recyclable and by 2030 the company will collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one it sells.
The company has already exceeded its goal of 100% water replenishment five years ahead of schedule.
Eric Desbonnets, Vice President for Paris 2024 Operations and Sustainability at Coca-Cola, says: “We are pleased to partner with Toyota and Air Liquide to test hydrogen solutions for our long-distance logistics operations.
“We want to learn from this experience as we continue to work towards reducing our carbon footprint.”
Air Liquide
Air Liquide is a French multinational leader in supplying industrial gases and services.
Erwin Penfornis, Vice President of Hydrogen Energy World Business Line at Air Liquide, says: “Air Liquide shares the same ambition as Coca-Cola and Toyota: implementing concrete solutions to meet the challenge of climate change.
“This project is part of such an approach and will demonstrate the relevance of hydrogen for heavy-duty mobility.
“With a growing call for products with low-carbon transportation footprint, hydrogen is particularly well-suited to long-distance transportation, providing flexibility and productivity.”
As the Official Hydrogen Supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the company is supplying hydrogen of renewable origin to power electro-hydrogen generators in competition venues and for more than 500 hydrogen powered vehicles in the Games’ fleet.
François Jackow, Chief Executive Officer of Air Liquide, says: “We address challenges with concrete actions that have a clear end goal: to make an impact.”
“Achieving superior and sustainable results as a way to provide ourselves with the means to act with impact and in the long run for our people, our customers, our patients and, more widely, for the wellbeing of society.”
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******
- How Can Moving an F1 Race Date Support Net Zero Goals?Supply Chain Sustainability
- How is ABB Electrification Boosting Decarbonisation?Renewable Energy
- What are Mercedes-Benz’s Six Sustainability Focus Areas?Sustainability
- Deloitte Accelerators Help to Streamline CSRD ComplianceSustainability