Top 10 Sustainable Trends In 2021

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important. In 2021 climate change and global warming are becoming more of a pressing issue. Sustainability protects the environment and ecosystems for the future, it can also be beneficial for businesses and everyday life.
10. Women-Led Business
1 in 3 businesses are owned/managed by women. In 2021 and the push for equality, women owned, managed, founded, and designed businesses are becoming more and more popular and important. Women are responsible for around 70% consumer purchasing, when women make such a vast amount of decisions it only makes sense for them to be in positions of power.
9. Waste Free
Waste typically ends up in landfills, if it doesn't it can end up in our local ecosystems, harming the animal and plant life. Becoming waste free can be done in a variety of ways. Changing the way and place you shop opting for produce without packaging, or buying second hand can avoid contributing to waste. As well as this properly disposing can reduce the effects of your waste, such as recycling and composting.
8. Electric Vehicles
Using electric vehicles reduces the amount of fossil fuels you're using. Electric cars that run solely off electricity are a lot better for the environment than petrol and diesel cars, they don't produce pollutants like standard cars. Reducing the effect transport has can also be done through opting to use public transport, or cycling and walking, these options create less pollutants or none at all.
7. Compulsory Climate Action
Compulsory climate action is laws put in place regarding sustainability which companies would have to follow. Examples of these rules would be reducing usage of fossil fuels, stopping over production, and using sustainable energy sources. This is important because without these regulations in place companies are able to cut corners on sustainability.
6. Working From Home
When the pandemic hit the vast majority of workplaces were forced to close, and people had to stay inside their homes, this meant employees had to start working from their own homes. This not only meant work could safely continue but less transport and commuting was needed. Although the pandemic is coming to an end, working from home/hybrid working is staying, because of the sustainable effect it's had.
5. Sustainably Sourced Food
The food industry/agriculture is responsible for 25% of emissions. Farming creates a vast amount of greenhouse gases because of the animals themselves and the way they are farmed. A lot of food products are imported from other countries, the transportation of these creates greenhouse gases. Sustainable food consumption can be sustainable, finding meat and fish alternatives or reducing consumption can reduce the effect on the environment. Also finding food that is locally or ethically sourced can also help push towards sustainable living.
4. ESG
ESG, means Environment, Social and Governance. This is a company's sustainability criteria, such as their waste management, use of renewable energy, and attitude around climate change. This is becoming more important for companies and businesses as they are responsible for their sustainability and consumers care about the effects of their purchasing habits.
3. Sustainable Fashion
The fashion industry is responsible for up to 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, and an estimated 92 million tons of waste. Fast fashion has the greatest effect on sustainability because of the way the materials are sourced and how they are manufactured. To overcome this problem while still buying into fashion, finding sustainable clothing companies or second hand shopping is a great option.
2. Clean Air
Clean air has always been a priority now more than ever. With the increase of global warming the planet has become increasingly polluted, this is due to industries and fossil fuel usage. During the COVID-19 pandemic areas of the sky which were previously polluted began to clear, this is influencing people to look toward green alternatives.
1. Renewable Energy
Renewable energy is becoming increasingly widespread. Fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas are responsible for giving the world around 80% of its energy consumption. The usage/burning of fossil fuels has the greatest effect on the environment and the climate crisis. Solar panels, wind turbines, and tidal energy are all common sources of renewable energy, companies and energy providers are working towards using/providing energy from these sources. Solar panels are one of the most popular types of renewable energy, they are powered by the sunlight, and can be placed in any location, most commonly on roof panels.