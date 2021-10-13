Top 10 Sustainable Trends In 2021

Renewable energy is becoming increasingly widespread. Fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas are responsible for giving the world around 80% of its energy consumption. The usage/burning of fossil fuels has the greatest effect on the environment and the climate crisis. Solar panels, wind turbines, and tidal energy are all common sources of renewable energy, companies and energy providers are working towards using/providing energy from these sources. Solar panels are one of the most popular types of renewable energy, they are powered by the sunlight, and can be placed in any location, most commonly on roof panels.