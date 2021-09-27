Top 10 Sustainable Clothing Brands

The fashion industry is responsible for a large proportion of carbon emissions, water usage and textile waste. Fast fashion in particular has the greatest impact on the environment on social sustainability, garments created in this industry are usually poorly made with unsuitable materials. Here are 10 brands that are striving for environmental and social sustainability.
10. Zara
Zara are aiming to make 50% of their products part of their Join Life range by 2022, this line of products are made using process and raw materials which have a lesser impact on the environment. The company is now recycling and reusing all boxes, bags, hangers and alarms. Zara also aims to use solely sustainable textiles and materials by 2025.
9. Afends
Afends are pushing sustainability through their garments and products, the brand hand picks the most sustainable fibres with the least amount of impact on the environment. Afends are working on producing lifetime items that do not go out of style. Since 2014 the brand has been producing packaging made from corn starch which are 100% home compostable.
8. Plant Faced Clothing
Plant Faced Clothing are an 100% vegan clothing brand, they are committed to creating sustainable and ethical products. The products are made from sustainable materials that are created to last a lifetime. Plant Faced Clothing uses 100% recycled paper with water based inks for their packaging.
7. Ninety Percent
This clothing brand creates and sells their products in the most sustainable way possible. Ninety Percent don't produce high quantities of clothing to avoid leftover products, with leftover materials one off items are made and sold in the waste not collection. Sustainable materials like hemp, natural linen, tencel, and organic cotton are used within the production of the clothing.
6. Mudjeans
Mud Jeans are created from sustainably sourced materials, 40% of which are recycled jeans. All products are completely vegan. Over the last 3 years Mud Jeans have saved 300 million litres of water, saved 12000 pairs of jeans from landfills, and because of their efforts in recycling they have avoided 700000 kilos of CO2.
5. Lucy & Yak
This New Zealand clothing company produces ethically created clothing and was originally known for their dungarees. Lucy & Yaks newest factory located in India is powered by solar energy panels which means the building is completely sustainable, and all employees are paid a living wage. All packing bags and mailers are created from 100% recycled and biodegradable materials.
4. TOMS
TOMS are a footwear brand, they are known for their ‘one for one campaign’. For every pair of shoes that is purchased by a customer another pair is sent to a child in need. The company is currently working on ways to reduce their effect on the environment, they are now using 100% sustainably cotton and packaging. They are also aiming to use an overall of 80% recycled materials.
3. Patagonia
Patagonia is an American company that produces outdoor clothing. The brand has used 87% recycled in their most recent clothing line, and all cotton used is 100% organically grown. More than 64000 workers are part of Patagonias Fair Trade program. Patagonia is not a part of the fast fashion industry, they create timeless designs and long lasting products.
2. Levi’s
Levi’s are committed to sustainable denim wear. The brand creates products which last a lifetime, their most popular item the 501 Jeans was first created over 150 years ago. Levi’s plan to reduce their water usage by 80% using the Water<Less technique, as well as reducing their greenhouse gas emissions by 25%.
1. Adidas
Adidas have been increasing their sustainability and usage of recycled materials. The brand aims to only use recycled polyester from 2024 onwards to decrease their effect on the environment. Adidas are also set on reducing water consumption in production, 20% of the energy used is renewable, the company is also committed to fair labour practices.