Assent in Depth | The Congo: Cobalt & Your Supply Chain Risk

Assent digs deep into cobalt supply chain risks in a mini-documentary series that explores how responsible sourcing reduces manufacturer’s risk exposure. Cobalt is an essential component of nearly all the consumer electronics manufactured around the globe, but it also poses significant risks to human rights and sustainability.

Assent responsible sourcing expert, Jamie Wallisch, visits the artisanal cobalt mines of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and interviews the people taking strides to improve the environmental and human impact of cobalt supply chains. “Visiting mines in the DRC opened my eyes to the difference manufacturers can make in human lives and the environment through responsible cobalt sourcing,” says Wallisch. “Taking action now helps eradicate child labor and create sustainable supplychains.”Learn about the key role that manufacturers play, alongside governments, workers, and intermediaries, to ensure due diligence is conducted to improve the lives of workers and communities. Watch the next episode in the series here.