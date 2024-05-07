Sustainability LIVE Singapore – Mahindra Group, CSO Fireside

Joining Neil Perry, Group Editorial Director at BizClik on the virtual stage at Sustainability LIVE Singapore, Anirban Ghosh, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mahindra Group discussed why accelerated sustainability action makes business sense.

Sustainability and business growth

A strong believer that sustainability and business growth can co-exist, Anirban highlights revenue opportunities in climate solutions – such as renewable energy and green construction – as well as the benefits of repurposing waste and adopting eco-friendly processes to drive innovation and growth.

“You should start the process by asking the question 'how can I leverage sustainability practices to do business better?'" says Anirban.

Anirban also addresses the outdated belief that is a cost rather than an opportunity, emphasising practical examples of sustainable practices reducing costs and enhancing competitiveness.

“There is often the belief that sustainability is a cost [...] There is absolutely no reason to think that way,” says Anirban.

Reporting, collaboration, and integration

Emphasising the importance of high-quality reporting, Anirban stresses the need for businesses to honestly assess their progress and strive for continuous improvement.

“The problems we are trying to solve are very large and it is very unlikely that an individual company will be able to solve all these problems on their own,” says Anirban

He also highlights the need for collaboration to address large-scale sustainability challenges, providing actionable steps for integrating sustainability into business operations, including establishing sustainability metrics, capacity building, and integrating climate risks into risk management practices.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025

| QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025 Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025

| 19 March 2025 Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025

| 23 May 2025 Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June

| 4-5 June Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025

| BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025 NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand