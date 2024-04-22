Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Supercritical’s CEO Keynote
Taking to the stage at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Michelle You, CEO and Co-Founder, Supercritical discussed the importance of carbon removal, strategies, urgency, challenges, and practical solutions for the future.
The importance of carbon removal
Beginning her keynote with an introduction, the Co-Founder and CEO of Supercritical shines a light on her transition into placing a deeper focus on the climate crisis and the impact that becoming a parent had on this shift.
"The inspiration for Supercritical came when I had my first child in 2018 a month after he was born. The IPCC report about getting to net zero by 2050 came out, and I remember thinking, you're going to be 32 years old in 2050. That's not very long from now. I don't feel like we're going to reach this target, which is really scary to me,” said Michelle.
Highlighting the critical role of carbon removal technologies in achieving net zero emissions, Michelle expresses within her keynote the urgency when it comes to scaling carbon removal. However, this doesn’t come without its own set of challenges, which Michelle notes will require immediate action and engagement to bridge the gap between commitments and actionable results.
Corporate engagement is a top priority
Highlighting the need for corporate engagement, Michelle advocates for adopting guidance like the Oxford Offset Principles to navigate carbon removal strategies. She also presents other strategies for engagement including offtake agreements and long-term planning.
"So we have a very short window to start deploying and scaling these technologies in order to reach 10 billion tonnes by 2050,” said Michelle.
Outlining practical steps for companies to consider to initiate carbon removal strategies, Michelle notes key questions to consider when developing a carbon removal portfolio. She also reiterates immediate action and engagement with carbon removal technologies and invites those attending to further discuss carbon removal strategies amongst the peers around them.
"I guess if I could leave you with any message, there is no net zero without carbon removal, but there will be no carbon removal if we don't act today,” said Michelle.
