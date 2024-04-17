Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Domo Manzeera, CEO’s Keynote

Closing Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE Net Zero on Stage 1, Maninder Singh, CEO of Domo Manzeera delivered a keynote on Empowering Your Net-Zero Journey: The Acceleration Kit for Real Change.

The importance of responsibility and real change

Starting his keynote by urging the audience to avoid becoming ‘bad grandparents’ by neglecting the impact they have, Maninder Singh, CEO of Domo Manzeera stressed the dire consequences of a 1.5oC temperature increase, and that it is the responsibility of the current generation to prevent future regrets.