Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Domo Manzeera, CEO’s Keynote
Closing Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE Net Zero on Stage 1, Maninder Singh, CEO of Domo Manzeera delivered a keynote on Empowering Your Net-Zero Journey: The Acceleration Kit for Real Change.
The importance of responsibility and real change
Starting his keynote by urging the audience to avoid becoming ‘bad grandparents’ by neglecting the impact they have, Maninder Singh, CEO of Domo Manzeera stressed the dire consequences of a 1.5oC temperature increase, and that it is the responsibility of the current generation to prevent future regrets.
Overcoming ESG initiative hurdles
Noting the current inefficiencies of ESG initiatives, Maninder proposed a focus on accelerating progress and achieving real change through collaboration and a comprehensive execution vehicle integrating platforms, processes, people, and alliances.
With this approach, Maninder believes that where only 5% of projects currently lead to real change, there will be a 90% success rate instead.
"It's not the next generation, it lies with us, If we don't act now, I'm pretty sure we won't be classified in quote marks the responsible grandparents," said Maninder.
Detailed solution architecture and call to action
Providing a detailed overview of the solution architecture for ESG initiatives, including tracking, planning, recommendation engines, interventions, and impact analysis, Maninder further emphasised the benefits of collaboration, data governance, and AI-powered reference models to drive informed decision-making and accelerate progress.
"It's no longer a topic of fashion. This is no longer a topic of option. I think this is a last generation which can make an impact,” says Maninder.
