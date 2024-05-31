Building a Strong Global Supply Chain for Business Success

In a global business, change takes time, great people, strong systems and reliable, professional partners.

At Evonik, a global speciality chemicals company, a transformation journey is under way, bringing all areas of the business together, working with the same systems, supply chain management and planning processes.

Among those making the transformation smooth and effective is Ceylan Uensal, VP Global Head of Supply Chain.

Ceylan discusses the key areas of transformation that are building Evonik’s strong global supply chain and contributing to its success.

Ceylan adds: “We strive for execution excellence, which means that everyone is clear about their responsibilities and proactively executes its part of the value chain, always having a look out for the interfaces before and after to ensure that all runs smoothly.

“What we want is to have sophisticated End-to-End planning based on the demand, with an optimal production plan provided, which enables the business to have the right level of product availability and high level of delivery performance at lowest possible costs and inventory levels.”

