Carlo Malana, CEO of STT GDC Philippines, on DC Growth

By Kate Birch
March 01, 2024
President and CEO Carlo Malana Shares how ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Philippines) is Transforming the Philippines Into a new Regional hub

Data centres are booming in Southeast Asia, and growing connectivity via subsea cables to the US means the Philippines could be the new gateway and data centre hub.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Philippines (STT GDC Philippines) is leading the way with expansion to seven data centres. 

Formed in 2022 as a joint venture between Globe Telecom, Singapore-based STT GDC, and conglomerate Ayala Corp, just a year later STT GDC Philippines broke ground on the most interconnected, carrier-neutral data centre in the country. Not just that, but the STT Fairview data centre campus was a step change. 

“In a country where a 6MW data centre was considered large, and most were around 2MW or 3MW, we came along announcing 124MW,” says Malana.

Put into context, the nationwide data centre capacity is currently only around 60MW.

By 2025, STT GDC Philippines will be adding a significant amount of capacity, about 15MW, and then every year after that, at least another 16MW as long as the demand sustains it.

“So in three years from now, we're looking to triple our current capacity, which should be more than enough to service the needs of the global cloud providers.”

