Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – The Scope 3 Forum

Hosted by Scott Birch, Chief Content Officer, BizClik, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero brought three influential leaders in sustainability and ESG together to discuss Scope 3 emissions.

Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer at THG

Javier López Gómez, Global Head of Corporate Sustainability at SGS

Patrick Linighan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clyde & Co LLP

Addressing Scope 3 emissions

The forum panellists begin by detailing the significance of Scope 3 emissions for organisations and the role that they play in gaining insights and driving meaningful sustainability strategies.

Highlighting the challenges and opportunities in driving sustainability initiatives related to Scope 3 emissions reduction in diverse supply chains, panellists address the complexity and scalability challenges, as well as the limitations when it comes to control over Scope 3 - resulting in the need for collaborative efforts, engagement and supply chain optimisation.

“Complexity, scalability and data availability is definitely one of the challenges [...] a second challenge is obviously the limit in control,” says Javier.

Panellists also noted that, despite the push for perfect data, the reality is suppliers vary significantly when it comes to digital maturity. As such they suggested that, instead of aiming for perfection, to shift the focus to determining what is good enough to produce effective reporting. Panellists also recommend a tailored approach to suppliers including requesting reports from data-ready suppliers and re-engineering information for others, providing hands-on support for those lagging behind.

"For suppliers that don't even have Scope 1 and Scope 2, we've kind of just said to them, Look at your utility information, identify what that looks like and then let's work together on what information you can give to us,” says Mark.