Exclusive Sustainability Video: Supply chain resilience

The food and beverage industry follows suit in the pursuit of sustainability. Has a high input and perhaps even higher output industry, organisations in this field are plagued with similar climate and social concerns, but also with a unique twist.

To understand this, it’s important to recognise the factors at play. Firstly, the natural elements of emissions reduction in the supply chain. Secondly, the risk and resilience element as resources are frantically gathered to feed a growing population. And finally, these efforts should also be able to provide the correct nutrients required to improve the health and lifestyle of those that consume them.

Sustainability Magazine previously had this conversation with experts at Tate & Lyle to create a report that not only understands the commitments of the business, but also understands the supply chain landscape and how collaboration can have a profound impact on its economic success in line with environmental and social demands.