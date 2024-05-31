Exiger’s Campobasso helping keep supply chains safe

Given it was the military world that gave rise to the term ‘logistics’, it seems fitting that the supply chain security expertise of Theresa Campobasso was forged during her years as in the US Marine Corps.

Theresa served four years in the Corps, working in intelligence, learning along the way that a military force is only as secure and effective as its supply chain.

Those are lessons that have given precisely the right mindset for her current role, as SVP, Strategic Accounts, Government Solutions, Exiger.

