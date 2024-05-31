Video
Sustainability

Exiger’s Campobasso helping keep supply chains safe

By Sean Ashcroft
May 31, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Youtube Placeholder
Once in the Marine Corps, Theresa Campobasso of risk-management specialist Exiger now counters threat in the supply chain

Given it was the military world that gave rise to the term ‘logistics’, it seems fitting that the supply chain security expertise of Theresa Campobasso was forged during her years as in the US Marine Corps. 

Theresa served four years in the Corps, working in intelligence, learning along the way that a military force is only as secure and effective as its supply chain. 

Those are lessons that have given precisely the right mindset for her current role, as SVP, Strategic Accounts, Government Solutions, Exiger.

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand ​​​​​​​

ExigerTheresa CampobassoSupply chain risk managementcybersecurityresiliencesupply chain mappingforeign ownership and influencegeopolitical risks
Share
Companies
Exiger
Executives
Theresa Campobasso
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Highlights: Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit 2024

Explore the highlights from Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit presented by Neil Perry, Stage Host and Group Broadcast Director at BizClik

#Event#Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit#Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit Sept 2024

ESG

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Wolters Kluwer Keynote

ESG

Sustainability LIVE Launches New Advertising Campaign