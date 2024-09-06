HH Global: Driving Sustainable Global Marketing Activation

Kevin joined HH Global in 2007 as Digital Media Director and was CIO and Chief Digital Officer before he landed the CSO role in October 2016.

Nearly eight years on, has his passion for the role gone cold? Not a bit of it.

He says: “I'm hugely privileged to work in an organisation this size with Fortune 500 brands and a big supply chain, and I believe we are in the most crucial role.”

“We are deciding what our clients do with their budget.”

Much of that is about encouraging responsible expenditure, with “responsible” sometimes used as a proxy for “sustainability” with the added dimension of considering both people and the wider planet.

Kevin explains: “We ensure our clients avoid any improper actions, use the best marketing channels, and materials, only order what they need to support their marketing campaigns and use the best supply chain.”

He says: “I'm biased, but we have the most far-reaching global supply chain, and it feels that what we're doing is meaningful. We're helping our clients understand they have choices, they have options, there are good choices available to them.

“So, it feels like what we're doing is really important to not only us, but to our clients and our supply chain partners. And there's a groundswell of enthusiasm and energy around this from colleagues, clients – every organisation wants to learn and get better at this and be a responsible organisation.”

Kevin is clearly in it for the long haul, as he explains: “I don't think I could do anything else now having done this role for several years.

“It gives you a spring in your step – there's so much to do.”