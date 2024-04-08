How Dell Technologies is Reimagining Edge Operations

Edge computing has accelerated thanks to the rise of real-time analysis and AI inferencing outside data centres and the cloud.

However, it has introduced several unique challenges: a harsh environment; the need for hardware diversity; security; distributed and siloed systems; a lack of IT support.

Explaining the dispersed nature of the edge, Pierluca Chiodelli, VP Engineering Technology at Dell Technologies, says: “You may want to create a preventative maintenance solution, but in the same place you may want a smart building solution. The two things don’t speak together, so you prescribe an entire stack every time you deploy a new solution.

“That creates this problem where the edge is siloed because each solution is bespoke.”

Streamlining edge operations at scale

Dell Technologies is on a mission to reimagine edge operations, turning challenges into opportunities.

Enter Dell NativeEdge, an edge operations software platform that centralises deployment and management of edge infrastructure and applications.

“With Dell NativeEdge, organisations can manage that complexity and streamline edge operations at scale,” adds Chiodelli.

“Also, the idea is to reduce the time to deploy new solutions. You can carry out a POC in a matter of hours—instead of days or months—in the case of a normal solution because you have the ability to completely automate the deployment.”

Atos helps Dell integrate NativeEdge

Dell Technologies and Atos have, for many years, enjoyed a strong partnership – especially when it comes to edge computing.

The pair jointly developed SmartEdge for Business Outcomes, an end-to-end solution consisting of a technology stack and a consulting service to help enterprises achieve their desired business outcomes.

NativeEdge is at the core of this stack to deploy, manage and secure the edge infrastructure, Atos analytics, the AL/ML modelling portfolio and other certified ISV applications using blueprints.

Specifically, with the SmartEdge for Business Outcomes engagement, enterprises stand to gain flexibility, scalability, accuracy and relevancy.

Chiodelli concludes: “Atos helps us integrate NativeEdge in many different use cases and, on top of that, they can bring their own approved solutions.”





