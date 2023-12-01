Video
Louis Blanchot, Etix Everywhere Group CEO, on edge DCs

By Kate Birch
December 01, 2023
Group CEO Louis Blanchot shares how edge data centre pioneer Etix Everywhere is taking its successful formula from France to Southeast Asia.

Etix Everywhere is a leader and pioneer in edge data centres in Europe, and is now expanding that successful formula into Asia.

Formed in France in 2012, Etix Everywhere now operates 15 data centres, and has grown quickly in the last three years. The number of data centres has tripled in that time, while turnover has grown eight-fold.

Etix Everywhere is committed to providing colocation solutions that are both sovereign and environmentally friendly, all within 200-km of its partners' headquarters. This USP has really helped to drive the business.

“We only focus on the edge market, which for us means bringing the service to the customer and not the customer to the service,” says Etix Everywhere Group CEO Louis Blanchot.

“Our core mission is really to develop a platform of data centres to really bring the infrastructure close to the end customer.”

So what makes Etix Everywhere different from other edge data centre operators?

Read the full story HERE.

