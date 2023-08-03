Video
RHI Magnesita’s pandemic problems a catalyst for change
August 03, 2023
How refractories specialist RHI Magnesita transformed its supply chain, and its mindset
RHI Magnesita is a global leading supplier of refractory products, systems, and solutions. Refractories are heat-resistant materials used in industrial processes that require high temperatures.
The company specialises in providing high-quality refractory materials and services for a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, glass and energy.
The pandemic made the company realise it needed to transform its supply chain, to improve reliably and resilience.
Read the full story HERE.
