RHI Magnesita’s pandemic problems a catalyst for change

By Sean Ashcroft
August 03, 2023
How refractories specialist RHI Magnesita transformed its supply chain, and its mindset

RHI Magnesita is a global leading supplier of refractory products, systems, and solutions. Refractories are heat-resistant materials used in industrial processes that require high temperatures.

The company specialises in providing high-quality refractory materials and services for a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, glass and energy.

The pandemic made the company realise it needed to transform its supply chain, to improve reliably and resilience.

Read the full story HERE.

RHI MagnesitaSimone Oremovicthe refractories industry
