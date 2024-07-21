Sustainability LIVE Singapore — Sustainability and Impact
Speaking at Sustainability LIVE Singapore, Luanne Sieh, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at CIMB Bank, discusses how to drive sustainability and impact in banking.
In her fireside chat, Luanne talks about why she became a CSO.
She says: “I had always thought about working in civil society, doing something good for humanity, but I decided to start my career in the corporate sector.”
She worked in strategy, starting up new sectors of the company including a focus on sustainability.
“I decided that I would stay in this area because I thought it was immensely impactful,” she explains.
CIMB’s sustainability strategy
Luanne explains how CIMB can impact sustainability and the goals it has in place.
She says: “As a provider of financial services, we are in the middle of everything.
“We help to channel money into areas that need money like sustainable development, climate finance, biodiversity and financial inclusion.
“We have a target to become carbon neutral by 2030 in our own emissions, but really it’s the Scope 3 finance emissions that makes the most difference.
“We put in place policies to limit harm and look at all the transactions we’re financing and try to ensure money isn’t going to projects that cause harm.”
How CIMB implements sustainability projects
Luanne gives advice about getting sustainability projects off the ground.
She says: “The first thing is to realise that making changes at scale and systemically is not easy, you’re changing things 180 degrees.
“This is still a very new and developing field. There are always new regulations and disclosure requirements, so things are and will be ambiguous.
“Get your hands on every bit of reading material you can find and find champions and allies at the senior level.”
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******