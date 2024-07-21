Sustainability LIVE Singapore — Sustainability and Impact

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE Singapore, Luanne Sieh, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at CIMB Bank, discusses how to drive sustainability and impact in banking.

In her fireside chat, Luanne talks about why she became a CSO.

She says: “I had always thought about working in civil society, doing something good for humanity, but I decided to start my career in the corporate sector.”

She worked in strategy, starting up new sectors of the company including a focus on sustainability.

“I decided that I would stay in this area because I thought it was immensely impactful,” she explains.