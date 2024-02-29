Luanne Sieh (CIMB) to speak at Sustainability LIVE Singapore

With extensive experience in sustainability, strategy, transformation, and change management, Luanne Sieh harnesses her specialities in her role as Group Chief Sustainability Officer at CIMB Bank.

In her role, she is responsible for transforming CIMB into a shaper of sustainable finance and responsible banking practices in Asia. In addition to her day-to-day role, she is the Working Group Chair of the CEO Action Network Malaysia and a member of the Expert Advisory Group of the Voluntary Carbon Markets Initiative.

Having spent the last 10 years at CIMB, Sieh holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s Degree in Manufacturing Engineering, as well as a Master of Arts from the University of Cambridge, and she has recently completed a Master of Liberal Arts in Sustainability at the University of Harvard Extension School.

