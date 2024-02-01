UBS: How Transition Finance can Unlock Biodiversity Benefit

When you consider that an estimated 37% of emissions reduction to meet Paris Agreement goals can be achieved with natural climate solutions, you start to understand the importance of biodiversity.

That stat came from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), and is backed up by The World Bank.

Nature-based solutions protect, sustainably manage, or restore natural ecosystems that can help mitigate climate change.

For example, flooding in coastal areas can also be addressed by planting mangroves, which reduces the impact of surges and provides biodiversity – not to mention carbon sequestration.

That is why Red Sea Global has planted more than a million mangroves in its development, and plans to increase that to 50 million.

The United Nations says 85% of wetlands (including mangrove swamps which absorb large amounts of carbon) have simply disappeared.