Exclusive Sustainability Video: Rhian Kelly, National Grid

Global energy is at the heart of changes resulting from sustainability. Thanks to organisations in this space, other companies in construction, automotive, and indeed any business can finally have a chance to eliminate their Scope 3 emissions in an effort to eliminate climate impact.

Rhian Kelly, Chief Sustainability Officer at the National Grid, shared the organisation’s commitments and progress while also reflecting on her role as a sustainability leader. On the morning of her keynote at Sustainability LIVE London, Kelly announced a new set of commitments released by the company, and her session followed this to explain what the National Grid is doing to meet them.

A lot of the changes of late are influenced by the company’s evolving trajectory, which Kelly explains influenced some of the divesting and acquisitions of companies.

“We first launched our responsible business charter back in 2020, and what we wanted to do was set out what responsibility means for us at National Grid and show the sort of commitments that we were going to make going into the future,” says Kelly.

‘And then that was sort of three years ago and things have evolved and also the shape of our business that National Grid has changed. We sold our business in Rhode Island in the states. We sold an 80% share in our gas transmission and metering business. And we also acquired a local electricity network, Western Power Distribution that is now called National Grid Electricity Distribution.”

All of this is testament to the great impact that the National Grid has as an organisation that serves the public across the UK and the US.

“I'm absolutely delighted that we've been able to sign up to 1.5-degree-aligned near-term targets across National Grid. Previously, we had signed up to Targets who aligned well below the two-degree pathway. And then in some of our UK business units, we'd been able to get it to 1.5, but we've been working very hard to make sure that across the whole of the group, so that's all of our businesses here, but we also have 50% business in the US that all of our businesses now aligned to a 1.5 degree emission reduction pathway.”

