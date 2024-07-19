Shell & Amex GBT Grow SAF Programme to Boost Decarbonisation

The aviation industry must make significant changes to achieve its net zero target by 2050.

As one of the fastest-growing sources of greenhouse gas emissions, drastic measures are essential.

One key to a sustainable aviation future is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

SAF is a renewable fuel for aircraft that lowers carbon emissions compared to traditional jet fuel.

Because SAF works in current aircraft engines, companies could switch away from traditional fossil-based fuels without building or changing their existing fleet.

Shell & Amex GBT extend SAF agreement

Aligning with King Charles’ recent speech, which indicated support for SAF production, American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) and Shell Aviation have extended their agreement to support and grow the Avelia programme.

Martin Ferguson, Vice President of Public Affairs for Amex GBT, says: “The King’s recognition of sustainable aviation fuel’s (SAF) importance to decarbonisation, energy independence and economic growth underscores the urgency for government to scale it at speed.”