Shell & Amex GBT Grow SAF Programme to Boost Decarbonisation
The aviation industry must make significant changes to achieve its net zero target by 2050.
As one of the fastest-growing sources of greenhouse gas emissions, drastic measures are essential.
One key to a sustainable aviation future is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
SAF is a renewable fuel for aircraft that lowers carbon emissions compared to traditional jet fuel.
Because SAF works in current aircraft engines, companies could switch away from traditional fossil-based fuels without building or changing their existing fleet.
Shell & Amex GBT extend SAF agreement
Aligning with King Charles’ recent speech, which indicated support for SAF production, American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) and Shell Aviation have extended their agreement to support and grow the Avelia programme.
Martin Ferguson, Vice President of Public Affairs for Amex GBT, says: “The King’s recognition of sustainable aviation fuel’s (SAF) importance to decarbonisation, energy independence and economic growth underscores the urgency for government to scale it at speed.”
The Avelia programme
Avelia is an innovative blockchain-powered booking programme for SAF, pivotal in the transition to sustainable aviation.
It offers fully-traceable environmental attributes of SAF, aiding in decarbonising air travel for individuals and companies.
Powered by Shell Aviation in partnership with Amex GBT, Avelia connects airlines and businesses worldwide to share SAF's environmental benefits.
This connection helps generate the demand necessary for the aviation sector to decarbonise its operations.
By distributing the cost and benefits of SAF across the aviation value chain, Avelia enables airlines to access more affordable SAF and increases access for businesses aiming to reduce emissions.
More than 30 corporations and airlines have joined Avelia including:
- Delta Air Lines
- Bank of America
- Rolls-Royce
- Aon
This participation has facilitated the injection of over 10 million gallons of SAF across nine global airports, including London Heathrow.
Raman Ojha, President of Shell Aviation, says: “SAF is the only scalable in-sector solution for decarbonising aviation.
“At Shell Aviation, we are pleased to continue our relationship with Amex GBT through Avelia, helping to connect corporate travel demand with SAF supply.
“It is a great example of cross-value chain collaboration leading to the innovative platforms we need to progress the sustainable future of aviation.”
What has Avelia done so far?
Launched as a pilot in 2022, Avelia is now a recognised solution for reducing CO2 emissions in aviation.
- Injected over 10 million gallons of SAF into the fuel network
- Abated more than 90,000tCO2e, equivalent to around 160,000 passengers flying from London to New York
- Facilitated over 600 Declarations of Environmental Attributes (DEAs) associated with SAF
- Expanded to support businesses in technology, finance, cargo, and travel
Paul Abbott, Amex GBT CEO, says: “Avelia’s growth is proof that corporate travel can play a pivotal role in scaling the sustainable technologies needed to address air travel emissions.
“Extending our SAF partnership with Shell Aviation means our customers can keep working towards their sustainability objectives while we lead the transformational change needed to decarbonise aviation.”
A step toward sustainability in aviation
Integrating blockchain technology, Avelia ensures transparency and drives demand for SAF, setting a precedent for industry collaboration to achieve net zero.
Recent achievements in SAF adoption include:
- Honeywell’s hydrocracking technology, producing SAF from biomass, making it 90% less carbon intensive than fossil-based jet fuel.
- Virgin Atlantic’s 2023 inaugural 100% SAF-powered flight from London to New York, demonstrating SAF as a viable mid-term solution for decarbonising long haul aviation.
Shell Aviation aims to enable more individuals, communities, and businesses to enjoy the benefits of aviation sustainably.
Aligning with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) goal of net zero CO2 emissions from international aviation by 2050, Shell Aviation aims to be a net zero emissions energy business by the same deadline.
Products like Avelia are crucial in meeting decarbonisation ambitions, not only for the industry but also for individuals, businesses, and governments.
