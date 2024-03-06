Top 10: Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Sessions

Day One

Building a more sustainable and digital future

6th March | 10.30am | Stage 2

This engaging keynote on "Building a More Sustainable and Digital Future" with Christoph Schenek, Go-to-Market Manager Sustainability at Microsoft explores how the integration of sustainability and digital innovation can shape a more sustainable future for us all.

Christoph Schenek, Go-to-Market Lead Sustainability, Microsoft

Mitigation and Adaptation: The Secret to Future-Proofed Strategies

6th March | 12.25pm | Stage 1

Join us for an enlightening keynote on "Mitigation and Adaptation: The Secret to Future-Proofed Strategies" by Courtney Holm, Vice President Sustainable Futures at Capgemini. Discover the power of integrating mitigation and adaptation strategies to build resilient and sustainable business practices for the future.

Courtney Holm, Vice President Sustainable Futures, Capgemini Invent

Empowering Sustainable Supply Chains

6th March | 2.30pm | Stage 1

Join us for an inspirational keynote on "Empowering Your Net-Zero Journey: The Acceleration Kit for Real Change" with Maninder Singh, CEO at Domo Manzeera. Gain valuable insights and strategies to accelerate real change and drive impactful progress on your path to net-zero.

Chris Shanahan, VP Global Sustainability Supply Chain, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Future of AI in Sustainability

6th March | 2:30pm | Stage 2

This panel will explore the transformative power of digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping a net-zero future. This panel discussion aims to delve into the potential of these technologies to drive sustainability and accelerate progress towards net-zero emissions.

Speakers:

Jonathan Lishawa, General Manager UK & Ireland, Sercomm

Lisa Wee, Global Head of Sustainability, AVEVA

Nicolette Bartlett, Chief Impact Officer, CDP

Adam Savitz, Senior Partner, Sustainability, Wipro

The Scope 3 Forum

6th March | 2:55pm | Stage 1

On stage one, this panel will discuss the critical role of supply chain sustainability and Scope 3 emissions in driving a more sustainable future. The speakers will explore innovative approaches and key insights for managing and reducing environmental impacts throughout the supply chain.

Speakers:

Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer, THG

Javier López Gómez, Global Head of Corporate Sustainability, SGS

Patrick Linighan, Chief Sustainability Officer, Clyde & Co

Day Two

Net Zero Travel & Tourism

7th March | 10:50am | Stage 1

Kicking off day two, this panel discussion will explore innovative strategies and key insights into reducing the environmental impact of the travel industry. Gain a comprehensive understanding of net-zero travel and its importance in mitigating climate change.

Speakers:

Linden Coppell, Vice President Sustainability & ESG, MSC Cruises

Olivia Ruggles-Brise, Vice President, Sustainability, BCD Travel

Nicole Sautter, Director Global Sustainability, American Express Global Business Travel

Tech and AI in Sustainability: Unleashing the Power

7th March | 12:25pm | Stage 1

Join us for an inspiring fireside chat with Paul van der Lingen, Solutions Architects Director at NetApp, as we explore the intersection of technology, artificial intelligence, and sustainability. In this engaging conversation, we will dive into how tech advancements can play a vital role in driving sustainability initiatives, fostering environmental stewardship, and enabling a more sustainable future. Discover the immense potential of technology and AI in tackling environmental challenges and gain insights into how organisations can harness innovation to create positive change.

Paul van der Lingen, Solutions Architects Director, NetApp

The Role of the CFO and Finance Function in the Climate Transition

7th March | 12:45pm | Stage 2

In this keynote presentation, Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability at ACCA, will explore the crucial role of CFOs and the finance function in driving the climate transition. Gain valuable insights into how financial leaders can pave the way for sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability, ACCA

How to influence indirect stakeholders to accelerate sustainability initiatives

7th March | 1:25pm | Stage 1

Sustainability data—in particular greenhouse emissions data— is increasingly in demand by investors, customers, and regulators. But, how do you get your hands on this data when it’s owned outside of your organisation? More importantly, how do you drive influence over and ultimately reduce these emissions?

In this fireside chat, Watershed’s Head of Europe Ellen Moeller McCormack will be joined by Laura Dolado, SVP at BBVA and Chloe Sanders, Head of ESG at CVC Capital Partners, to learn how they are influencing emissions in their supply chain and investment portfolio companies, respectively. You’ll hear:

Why both BBVA and CVC Capital Partners are prioritising decarbonisation right now.

How these leaders (each with 10+ years at their organisations) have seen the conversation around sustainability change over time.

Challenges in obtaining emissions data.

Strategies to influence the emissions of suppliers and portfolio companies.

How each company is working with other industry partners to accelerate overall decarbonization impact.

Ellen Moeller McCormack, Head of Europe, Watershed

Chloë Sanders, Head of ESG, CVC Capital Partners

Laura Dolado, SVP, BBVA - Advisory, Global Transaction Banking

Driving Change: Accelerating ESG Transformation and Cultural Shift at Lightning Speed

7th March | 2pm | Stage 2

This session will discuss the power of fast cultural change in implementing effective ESG strategies. Exploring practical approaches, strategies to overcome resistance, and building momentum. Learn how Marelli is adopting speed and agility to drive sustainable transformation.

Denise Lana Molina, Global Head of Sustainability, Marelli

