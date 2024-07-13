Sustainability LIVE Singapore - Net Zero & Planet Forum
As the Paris Agreement’s 2050 deadline gets closer, it is crucial for companies to move towards the target of net zero emissions to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees.
At Sustainability LIVE Singapore, leading global sustainability executives from a variety of industries speak on achieving net zero and sustainability practices in a forum discussion.
The discussion focuses on real-world experiences and best practices for tackling sustainability challenges.
The C-suite speakers are:
- Aruneem Mazumder, Chief Sustainability Officer, DIRD Group
- Anjalli Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato
- Prashant Tiwari, Chief Sustainability Officer, Amara Raja Group
The challenges of investor mindset
When developing sustainability strategies, there is one question that will always be raised – how can companies balance sustainability efforts with the economic consideration of investors?
“Incorporating sustainability is a big challenge because from the investors’ perspective the mindset is not to invest in sustainability efforts,” Aruneem said.
“More often than not they tend to think about the economical factor.
“We think of kind of merging ESG efforts with sustainability so that the investors get the real picture of what not only they're going to contribute to the environment, but also how they're going to earn”
“When looking at how to integrate sustainability into operations, the first thing that we did was listen,” shared Prashant. “That means speaking to our stakeholders, our customers, our employees, the communities, and trying to understand their priorities.”
For Amara Raja Group, the first step to sustainability was understanding not just how it could impact the planet, but how it could do so hand in hand with investors, customers and communities.
Informal workforce and sustainability
Having a large informal workforce can be detrimental to sustainability efforts as firms operating in the sector can escape environmental regulation. Anjalli says: “Over 80% of India’s workforce are actually informal workers. In fact, only 5-10% are in the formal workforce.
- Workers who are not taxed or regulated by any form of government
- Informal jobs can include street vendors, market seller and cross-border traders
- Often stigmatised as troublesome but provides critical economic opportunities for underprivileged people
- Informal arrangements provide workers with flexibility
- Sometimes known as the ‘informal sector’ or ‘grey economy’
“The important thing is that India needs a lot more work and earning opportunities for a fairly large low skilled workforce.
“Platforms like Zomato play an important role in partially formalising the informal workforce.”
Zomato provides workers with insurance and systems to track their pay, offering better financial opportunities and safety.
Consumers’ sustainability expectations
Many consumers want to purchase environmentally friendly products but some face barriers like cost and effectiveness. When making sustainable products and packaging, companies must take into account what consumers need and expect.
Aruneem says: “When we do the packaging of those products we showcase the environmental impact, for example we recycle PET bottles… so we say on the packaging we recycle 10,000 tonnes of plastic bottles and these are the emissions you’re going to save.”
Anjalli says: “There are a small group of consumers I would describe as hardcore environmentalists who are willing to pay extra for completely compostable or biodegradable packaging”
“There are certain consumers who are very particular that the packaging in which their food comes must retain a lot of heat.”
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******