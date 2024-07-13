Sustainability LIVE Singapore - Net Zero & Planet Forum

As the Paris Agreement’s 2050 deadline gets closer, it is crucial for companies to move towards the target of net zero emissions to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees.

At Sustainability LIVE Singapore, leading global sustainability executives from a variety of industries speak on achieving net zero and sustainability practices in a forum discussion.

The discussion focuses on real-world experiences and best practices for tackling sustainability challenges.

The C-suite speakers are:

Aruneem Mazumder, Chief Sustainability Officer, DIRD Group

Anjalli Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato

Prashant Tiwari, Chief Sustainability Officer, Amara Raja Group

The challenges of investor mindset

When developing sustainability strategies, there is one question that will always be raised – how can companies balance sustainability efforts with the economic consideration of investors?

“Incorporating sustainability is a big challenge because from the investors’ perspective the mindset is not to invest in sustainability efforts,” Aruneem said.

“More often than not they tend to think about the economical factor.

“We think of kind of merging ESG efforts with sustainability so that the investors get the real picture of what not only they're going to contribute to the environment, but also how they're going to earn”