Taiga Cloud service powers future Generative AI evolution

Europe’s largest provider of clean-energy-powered machine learning (ML) and artifical intelligence AI capacity was born out of Northern Data Group. Recognising the ever-growing need for high-performance compute technology, the company foresaw the need for much more computing capacity to support Generative AI development and other associated technical revolutions.

Having joined Northern Data Group in March 2023, Karl Havard, now Managing Director for Taiga Cloud, got a flavour of its CEO Aroosh Thillainathan’s vision to support growing trends and leverage the best technologies of its partners.

“One thing that struck me when initially engaging with Aroosh and Northern Data was the vision and the opportunity to build a brand new type of cloud business specifically for Gen AI. Such opportunities don't come along that often; it's a hugely exciting one, and it made the decision to join Northern Data very easy,” says Havard.





