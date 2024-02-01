TealBook: Using AI and Machine Learning to Leverage Data

Stephany Lapierre founded TealBook with a strong conviction that poor-quality data hinders procurement teams’ ability to drive efficiency and deliver actionable insights. Now, as TealBook’s CEO, Lapierre and her team leverage technologies – such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) – to help enterprise organisations access a single, trusted source of supplier data that seamlessly integrates with any data lake or enterprise system.



TealBook enables organisations to efficiently centralise their supplier data, consolidating fragmented records from different sources into one comprehensive supplier record. With the Supplier Data Platform (SDP), TealBook utilizes AI to autonomously collect, verify and enrich supplier data, promoting transparency and delivering actionable insights to procurement teams and the overall business.

Uncomplicating Supplier Data Management

TealBook pioneered the utilisation of AI technology to gather and enhance supplier data, transforming the way procurement teams collect and manage vital information.

“Procurement teams needed accurate data in a consistent and easily accessible way,” Lapierre says. “If businesses have better data, their systems will produce better outcomes and, ultimately, procurement will have more value within an organisation.



“It wasn’t until 2017, when I met TealBook’s first CTO, that I realised we could achieve this without suppliers having to come to a portal. We could, in fact, build on Google to leverage some of the models, to then find information on businesses and make sense of it in a profile that procurement can consume.”

TealBook’s relationship with VISA

Over time, TealBook has cultivated a robust partnership with VISA, a leading global financial services company.



“Empowered by high-quality, trusted supplier data, large enterprises are able to drive financial prosperity while shaping a positive impact on our world,” Lapierre says. “They have the opportunity and responsibility to leverage their buying power, aligning it with their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.”



