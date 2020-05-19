The World Solar Challenge: solar-powered racing | CSO Magazine

Video
By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Held for over 30 years, the World Solar Challenge (WSC) has been bringing smart minds and fast vehicles together to race using solar power. A 3,000km course from Darwin to Adelaide brings competitors from over 30 countries together in the spirit of homegrown engineering, cutting-edge design and fast-paced competition.

 

