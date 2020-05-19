The World Solar Challenge: solar-powered racing | CSO Magazine

Held for over 30 years, the World Solar Challenge (WSC) has been bringing smart minds and fast vehicles together to race using solar power. A 3,000km course from Darwin to Adelaide brings competitors from over 30 countries together in the spirit of homegrown engineering, cutting-edge design and fast-paced competition.

