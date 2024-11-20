A Look at Nitto's New Green Project at Turin's Tennis Finals
That's a wrap! Another tennis season has come to an end with the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, the traditional curtain closer in the world of men's tennis.
The tournament, which has been running since 1970, always features the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the past season.
Another regular feature of recent championships has been sustainability. This year, the team behind the tournament has introduced a striking new installation that merges environmental education with interactive entertainment.
'The Green Wall', a collaborative effort between Nitto, ATP and the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP), is the centrepiece of the tournament's sustainability drive in the Fan Village, where lots of environmental projects are on show.
A living installation for education
This living installation, adorned with verdant plants, offers visitors an engaging platform to learn about Nitto's CO2 reduction initiatives and broader environmental responsibilities. The Green Wall represents a significant step in integrating sustainability messaging into major sporting events, making environmental awareness as integral to the fan experience as the tennis matches themselves.
Massimo Calvelli, ATP CEO, emphasised the tournament's commitment to sustainability: "The Nitto ATP Finals is the pinnacle of our season, and we're proud to see it leading the way on our sustainability roadmap. This progress is driven by partnerships, combining strengths to achieve meaningful change."
Interactive activities in the fan village
The educational aspect of the Green Wall is complemented by interactive activities at Nitto's sponsor booth.
Visitors can participate in a reflective game simulating CO2 collection, offering a tangible way to understand carbon reduction. Additionally, an "Art Wall" allows fans to creatively engage with the concept of CO2 in urban environments, using colourful pens and stickers to transform depictions of carbon dioxide molecules.
Denis Bragagnolo, a local attendee, shared his experience, saying: "It is great entertainment, and it's also a chance for my son to learn about the importance of sustainability. These activities, complete with prizes, make it easy for fans of all ages to engage with one of the most urgent issues of our time, creating a learning experience that feels as much like play as it does education."
Will the Green Wall have a lasting impact beyond the tournament?
The Green Wall's impact extends beyond the tournament's duration. Post-event, it will be relocated within Turin, aligning with the city's commitment as one of the European Commission's 100 'Mission Cities' aiming for climate neutrality by 2030.
This move transforms the installation from a temporary feature into a lasting symbol of Turin's environmental stewardship and it aligns with Nitto President Hideo Takasaki's own views: "When you start something new, it takes a great deal of energy. Once the ball is rolling, it gathers speed of itself."
James Brophy, a British visitor and fan of player Casper Ruud, was excited by the initiative, giving his opinion in the Fan Zone. He said: "Sustainability is an important issue, so it's nice to see it highlighted at a major event like the Nitto ATP Finals."
Other sustainability initiatives at the tournament
The tournament's sustainability efforts are not limited to the Green Wall.
Smart recycling bins, powered by solar panels and equipped with automatic compression technology, are strategically placed throughout the Fan Village. These bins exemplify how innovative technology can be seamlessly integrated into event infrastructure to reduce environmental impact.
Building on initiatives from 2023, which included planting 40 trees near the Inalpi Arena and installing green roofs on select bus stops, the Nitto ATP Finals continues to expand its environmental footprint. Last year's donation of US$105,000 to the Municipality of Turin for sustainability projects underscores the tournament's commitment to lasting local impact.
A commitment to sustainable practices
The Green Wall is part of the broader Nitto ATP Finals Torino Green Project, launched in November 2023. This initiative focuses on minimising the environmental impact of large events and promoting sustainable practices throughout Turin. Key aspects include waste reduction and support for green projects such as tree regeneration at the nearby Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto Park.
Anna Orfanidou expressed her excitement about participating in sustainability-focused activities: "I was so excited. I was waiting for this since last year. I love that Nitto offers this. It is interesting and engages the audience. It has been a very nice experience."
