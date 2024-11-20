A Look at Nitto's New Green Project at Turin's Tennis Finals

That's a wrap! Another tennis season has come to an end with the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, the traditional curtain closer in the world of men's tennis.



The tournament, which has been running since 1970, always features the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the past season.



Another regular feature of recent championships has been sustainability. This year, the team behind the tournament has introduced a striking new installation that merges environmental education with interactive entertainment.

'The Green Wall', a collaborative effort between Nitto, ATP and the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP), is the centrepiece of the tournament's sustainability drive in the Fan Village, where lots of environmental projects are on show.