ABB: How Can We Address The Gender Gap in Engineering?
Around 15% of engineers are women. The staggering statistic reflects how unequal the industry is when it comes to gender parity – a persistent issue that reflects broader challenges in achieving gender equality across STEM fields.
A multitude of reports over the years prove that companies thrive when striving for equality – meaning more women in the boardroom and wider workforce.
Despite efforts to encourage more women to pursue careers in engineering, they remain significantly underrepresented, particularly in leadership roles.
What are the underlying causes of the gender gap in engineering? What strategies can companies and individuals engage to create a more inclusive and equitable environment?
Diana Garcia, Industry Segment Initiative Leader, ABB Measurement & Analytics and Sujata Das, Area Sales Manager, ABB Measurement and Analytics are both women currently working in engineering.
They discuss how, by addressing cultural biases, enhancing education and mentorship opportunities and fostering supportive workplace policies, we can begin to close the gender gap and build a diverse engineering workforce for the future.
Why is equality important in industries like engineering?
Diana: “Industry cannot afford to neglect 50% of the available talent. It would be an enormous own goal. Women and other underrepresented groups have a vital part to play in bridging the skills gap.
“In the UK alone, it is estimated that more than 200,000 roles need to be filled each year to keep up with infrastructure and other engineering projects. For these roles, the UK needs about 120,000 engineers and technicians with core engineering abilities and about 80,000 associated roles with associated skills, including engineering and project management.
“Of course, this is not just a UK problem. It’s the same everywhere. If skills shortages are not addressed, they are bound to impact on economic growth and stifle innovation.”
What are the barriers to gender equality in engineering?
Diana: “That’s a very complex question, but I think one of the key issues is that of perception. There are a lot of stereotypes around engineering – and around women.
“On the one hand, there is a stigma around many STEM roles, which are often viewed by the public as unattractive, dull and dirty. It’s a major misconception that can be especially off-putting for young women and it’s clearly something that needs to be addressed early through education and outreach.
“On the other hand, there are also lingering stereotypes about what women are capable of. Thankfully, such unhelpful attitudes are becoming far less prevalent today and the good news is that the more women assume senior roles in STEM, the more such outdated ideas can be consigned to history.”
What do you think discourages girls from pursuing an engineering career?
Sujata: “Several factors discourage girls from pursuing careers in engineering, including social norms, gender stereotypes, a male-dominated industry, lack of visible role models due to insufficient recognition, a confidence gap leading to anxiety, workplace discrimination and inequalities in career and financial growth. Historically, human civilisation has been patriarchal. While progress is being made, there is still a long way to go.
“Engineering is often perceived as a masculine field and girls' maths abilities are frequently underestimated from a young age, deterring their interest in STEM. This underrepresentation of women in STEM results in industry cultures that can be inflexible and exclusionary, making these fields less attractive to girls.
“Women engineers who overcome these barriers face discrimination in hiring, promotions, job assignments and salary, and can also experience sexual harassment at work. They often struggle to be recognised for their technical expertise rather than their gender, which can hinder relationship-building and career advancement. Challenges in advancing to higher positions and pay disparities contribute to a higher attrition rate among women in engineering.
“These issues create a chain reaction, resulting in the continued underrepresentation of women in engineering.”
What is ABB doing to promote gender equality?
Diana: “We have set ourselves the goal of achieving a 50-50 split between women and men by 2030 when it comes to early talent and we are working to double the percentage of women in leadership over the same period. None of this will be possible if we don’t have a pipeline of female engineers coming through, so we are actively building connections with women in STEM education through collaborations with academic institutions.
“ABB also provides an environment that encourages informal networking and mentoring so that women in more established positions can support their female colleagues.
“In my own case, Amina Hamidi, currently Managing Director Business Line Instrumentation, was a great support as we collaborated on projects over the years. Amina has always believed in my work. These days, I support my colleagues in turn, because I want them to believe that anything is possible.”
Did you experience gender discrimination in your career? If so, how?
Diana: “I wouldn’t say I experienced much overt discrimination, but there have been certain situations and expectations that were less than ideal. For example, I found myself in a tiny minority as a woman undergraduate in electronic engineering. We made up less than 10% of the class at the time.
“There was also a largely unspoken expectation from some that my career would stop progressing when I became a mother. The simple fact is that some women do decide to focus on family at that point, but I knew it wasn’t a binary choice for me. Having a baby certainly didn’t disqualify me from continuing to drive the business forward. I just needed to organise my workload and create the space to spend quality time with my family.”
Who do you see as good examples of female engineers that girls could look up to?
Sujata: “I am sure there are more, but my personal favourites are Sudha Murthy, Amina Hamidi, Enass Abo-Hamed and Sarah Chapman.”
In your opinion, what steps can we take as a society to promote female participation in engineering and STEM general?
Diana: “I think it needs to start really early - building curiosity and developing hands-on skills is crucial. There are a lot more resources available now, so primary age or even preschool kids can start to engage with activities like constructing and programming robots.
“As girls get older, there has to be lots of positive reinforcement and it’s vital to be on the lookout for any unconscious bias that might make girls feel that they can’t excel in STEM. If she self-selects or is steered away from the more advanced or challenging maths, science and engineering classes in school, the barrier to entry later on can be huge.”
Sujata: “The responsibility to promote female participation in engineering and STEM lies with all of us, regardless of gender. However, as a woman, you may feel an even greater responsibility. Encouraging girls from a young age to engage with STEM subjects and reinforcing their confidence in their abilities is key to increasing their participation. Interest in STEM will grow among females when they see that society will support them in case of failures and help them get back on their feet.
“Additionally, investing in scholarships is crucial, especially in countries where women often lack basic necessities like food, clothing and shelter, let alone education. We need to provide them with hope and the belief that pursuing education and a career in STEM is equally achievable for women and we believe in their potential. Most importantly we as society need to challenge the biases and social norms that often discourage girls to pursue STEM.”
In your opinion, what steps can we take as an industry to promote female participation in engineering and STEM general?
Diana: “Again, it has to start early. As an industry, we should be developing education materials and supporting schools and colleges to promote the idea that STEM jobs are exciting, rewarding and a great choice for everyone.
“It’s an investment in our future as a business as much as it is in the futures of the girls themselves.”
Sujata: “Our industry needs to be welcoming to everyone, fostering environments that are supportive and free from discrimination. Companies should ensure their hiring practices are fair and inclusive, actively seeking to diversify their workforce, increasing the number of women in engineering and STEM roles.
“Having women in leadership roles inspire girls and provide them with tangible examples of success in these fields. It also ensures that diverse perspectives are included in decision-making processes. Creating a culture that values and supports all employees equally is key to retaining a diverse workforce. As a female employee, I can say ABB is leading by example.
“Professionals currently working in engineering and STEM should focus on engaging with girls in schools and universities to help cultivate their interest in these disciplines. Establishing mentorship opportunities can help women navigate their careers and develop professional networks. Additionally, we can implement short-term internship programs in our offices and factories, allowing women to experience the job firsthand, gain valuable insights and see if it’s the right fit for them.”
How would you encourage young people that have the digital skills the industry badly needs to consider a career in engineering as opposed to a more overpopulated career path like digital marketing?
Sujata: “We can encourage young people to consider a career in engineering by highlighting the exciting and impactful nature of the profession. Engineering is at the forefront of innovation. Engineers solve real-world problems and have a tangible impact on people’s lives, from developing sustainable energy solutions to designing life-saving medical devices. Digital skills that young people possess can lead to careers in building new technology, like devices or apps to help improve human lives.
“The engineering field is constantly evolving with technological advancements, which means there’s always something new to learn and ways to grow professionally. Engineering requires a combination of technical knowledge and soft skills such as problem-solving, teamwork and communication. These skills are highly transferable and valued in any career path. There is a high demand for engineers and the industry often faces a shortage of skilled professionals. This demand can lead to greater job security and opportunities for career advancement.
“While speaking to young people about engineering, we need to be genuine, sharing personal experiences help to create a relatable and compelling narrative about the life of an engineer. They need to be inspired to see engineering as a viable and rewarding career path that allows them to make a significant impact on the world.”
What guidance would you offer to women who are considering a career in engineering?
Sujata: “Your passion and perseverance are key to success in STEM and engineering. Remember, every woman engineer started somewhere, and they often faced challenges along the way. Your unique perspective and skills are valuable and as you continue to learn and grow, you’ll find that you can contribute to the field in ways that only you can.
“Keep pushing forward, stay curious and let your interest guide you to amazing discoveries and innovations. The world of engineering is vast and ever evolving and it needs fresh ideas and enthusiastic minds like yours. Go for it and make your mark.”
Diana: “Go for it. If you’re curious about the world and want to make it better, STEM offers a wide range of opportunities.
“Personally, I love my job. By applying the knowledge I have, I can create technical solutions for different industries and thus make them more innovative, more sustainable – simply better all round.”
