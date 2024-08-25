ABB: How Can We Address The Gender Gap in Engineering?

Sujata: “The responsibility to promote female participation in engineering and STEM lies with all of us, regardless of gender. However, as a woman, you may feel an even greater responsibility. Encouraging girls from a young age to engage with STEM subjects and reinforcing their confidence in their abilities is key to increasing their participation. Interest in STEM will grow among females when they see that society will support them in case of failures and help them get back on their feet.

“Additionally, investing in scholarships is crucial, especially in countries where women often lack basic necessities like food, clothing and shelter, let alone education. We need to provide them with hope and the belief that pursuing education and a career in STEM is equally achievable for women and we believe in their potential. Most importantly we as society need to challenge the biases and social norms that often discourage girls to pursue STEM.”

In your opinion, what steps can we take as an industry to promote female participation in engineering and STEM general?

Diana: “Again, it has to start early. As an industry, we should be developing education materials and supporting schools and colleges to promote the idea that STEM jobs are exciting, rewarding and a great choice for everyone.

“It’s an investment in our future as a business as much as it is in the futures of the girls themselves.”

Sujata: “Our industry needs to be welcoming to everyone, fostering environments that are supportive and free from discrimination. Companies should ensure their hiring practices are fair and inclusive, actively seeking to diversify their workforce, increasing the number of women in engineering and STEM roles.

“Having women in leadership roles inspire girls and provide them with tangible examples of success in these fields. It also ensures that diverse perspectives are included in decision-making processes. Creating a culture that values and supports all employees equally is key to retaining a diverse workforce. As a female employee, I can say ABB is leading by example.