Formula E, ABB and DHL: Making Motorsport Sustainable

“Accelerating sustainable human progress is the mission and the vision of the championship. It's not just my sustainability tagline, this is the whole company's mission,” Julia says.

“When making critical business decisions, we ask ourselves: ‘Is this going to accelerate human progress in sustainability?’”

The organisation has highlighted 10 key achievements across its 10 years of net zero carbon:

⁠Maintained rank of #1 ESG Global Sport and Motorsport by three independent organisations in 2024 (GSBS, MSI and SChI™)

Embedding ESG into its sustainability strategy is crucial for Formula E, as it commits to leaving a positive impact at every race location.

The organisation’s FIA Girls on Track initiative has seen a 140% increase and has reached 1,080 girls at universities and schools.

The series has contributed to UNICEF’s goal of benefiting 2.5 million children and youth through its Safe and Healthy Environment fund. Additionally, it allocated over €110,000 towards community projects in host cities and directly interacted with 13,400 individuals, including children and adults, across 86 universities, schools, charities and community groups.

Electrification driving sustainability

ABB is committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation, making it a perfect fit as a partner in Formula E.

"At ABB, we are working with our customers to help optimise, electrify and decarbonise their operations,” says Karin Lepasoon, ABB’s Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer.

“The fact this is an approach shared by Formula E is key to our partnership. Now in its seventh season, this partnership brings together two teams that are pushing the boundaries of technology to support the shift to e-mobility and the race to a low carbon society. It allows us to use the competitive race environment as a testbed to develop and showcase technologies which drive progress to ultimately create a more sustainable future for us all.”