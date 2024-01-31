Sustainability Paves Way for More Women in C-Suite Roles

Countless surveys and reports reach one consistent conclusion – having more women in leadership roles is the best way for a business to increase profits, innovate, and reach sustainability goals.

Despite this, the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Gender Gap Report states that less than a third (32.3%) of senior leadership positions are held by women.

Progress has been made, but it remains slow, and the increased emphasis on sustainability is helping to blaze a trail for a new wave of women heading to the C-Suite.

The rise of the Chief Sustainability Officer has had a significant impact on the makeup of the C-Suite in the last decade, and has also gone a way towards addressing the gender imbalance – as more companies elevate the sustainability leader’s role which is increasingly taken by women.

This double whammy has been a boon for women.

Sustainability as Route to Leadership

Insight from Oliver Wyman says that up until a few years ago, the sustainability leadership role was “generally excluded from the boardroom and key decision-making, buried two or three tiers down or limited to heading up sub-committees. Now, it is seen as essential to shaping the strategy and future of businesses”.

Research from Climate Impact Partners in 2023 found that 43% of Fortune 500 companies have a CSO or equivalent. In 2020, that figure stood at just 19%. What’s more, CSOs are increasingly not only operating at C-Suite level but also have a direct line to the CEO – you could say they have become the CEO’s right-hand woman.

As a route to leadership goes, sustainability is opening the door for more women to advance at a faster rate than other business areas, certainly in developed economies like the US – where the percentage of women in the CSO role doubled between 2011 and 2023, according to the 2023 Weinreb Group Chief Sustainability Officer Report, reaching 58%.

“We see more women than men in the sustainability pipeline, and we also know that the most effective CSOs combine strategy and business acumen with strong communication skills, which has traditionally been considered a female leadership quality,” says Ellen Weinreb, founder of Weinreb Group.

“It's exciting to see more women in the C Suite, and I think it's generally understood that companies thrive with diversity at all levels. What we're not seeing yet, however, is a path from CSO to CEO. I think we will get there, especially as sustainability becomes increasingly synonymous with business success.”