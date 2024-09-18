Bain & Co: How Can CEOs Improve Sustainability Focus?

The report says: “Decarbonisation leaders consistently do two things right:

“First, they are visionary pragmatists, having built a clear and realistic business case for how they will decarbonize.

“Second, they collaborate internally and also externally, with others in their value chain and with third parties like regulators.

“Many other efforts follow from these, but absent these two priorities, decarbonization ambitions seem to stall.”

Collaboration is a theme that comes up frequently throughout the report. Bain suggests building relationships internally and with partner companies, but also customers, suppliers, policy makers and standard setters.

Olam Food Ingredients

Global food and ingredients company Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) is embedding sustainability into its business in a way that weaves into financial results and ensures comprehensive impact.

Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer Rishi Kalra believes that finance and sustainability need to work hand in hand.

“Traditionally, sustainability was never part of the CFO’s role; it was always in the CEO’s domain,” Rishi explains in the report.